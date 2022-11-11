ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Soccer Falls to Hofstra in CAA Final, 2-1

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team fell in a 2-1 battle in the Colonial Athletic Association Championship Final to Hofstra on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Rudd Field. In a rematch of last year's league final, the Pride (14-3-3) earned their second consecutive CAA championship after taking...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Phoenix Meets Harvard in Asheville Championship Finale Sunday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team faces Harvard in the third-place game of the Asheville Championship on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. inside Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Sunday's game will be streamed live on ESPNU with Mark Neely and Tim Welsh...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women's Basketball Hosts High Point in Home Opener

ELON, N.C. — Coming off its season-opening two-game ACC road swing, Elon welcomes Triad rival High Point to Schar Center on Sunday for its home opener. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. As part of its CAA fall initiative, Elon's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is partnering with United Way...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Volleyball Hosts Stony Brook for Senior Day, Final Regular Season Series

ELON, N.C. – After four consecutive road matches, the Elon University volleyball team returns home to close out its regular season against Stony Brook on Saturday and Sunday. Both matches are slated for 2 p.m. start times. Elon will celebrate Senior Day on Sunday, as the team will recognize...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

James' Game-Winner Lifts WBB To Thrilling Win Over High Point

ELON, N.C. — Ajia James made two 3-pointers in the final 1:22 – including the game-winner with five seconds left – as the Elon women's basketball team secured a dramatic 60-57 win over High Point in its home opener Sunday at Schar Center. Playing in her first...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Cross Country Closes Competition at Southeast Regionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Behind a pair of top-20 team finishes, the Elon University cross country programs concluded their 2022 campaign at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday, Nov. 11 at the E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park. The Elon women earned its highest team finish since 2015 at the...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women’s Tennis Announces Two Additions for 2023 Recruiting Class

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women's tennis head coach Elizabeth Anderson announced the signings of Simone Bergeron and Mariana Reding on Friday. "We are very excited about the signing of Mariana and Simone," Anderson said. "Both are outstanding students, incredible athletes and strong competitors who thrive in the team atmosphere."
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy