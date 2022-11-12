ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Porterville Recorder

Towson visits UNC Greensboro after Timberlake's 23-point game

Towson Tigers (3-0) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Nicolas Timberlake scored 23 points in Towson's 80-74 victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers. UNC Greensboro went 17-15 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 6.4 steals,...
GREENSBORO, NC
Porterville Recorder

Akron defeats Morgan State 65-59

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman's 17 points helped Akron defeat Morgan State 65-59 on Tuesday night. Freeman also contributed 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Zips (2-1). Xavier Castaneda scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Nate Johnson recorded 11 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.
AKRON, OH
Porterville Recorder

UNLV rallies from 12 down to defeat No. 21 Dayton 60-52

LAS VEGAS (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night. This was UNLV's first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014.
DAYTON, OH
Porterville Recorder

UNLV 60, No. 21 Dayton 52

DAYTON (2-1) Camara 2-2 0-0 4, Holmes 1-5 0-0 2, Blakney 1-5 5-6 7, Elvis 6-11 2-3 16, Sharavjamts 4-6 2-2 14, Amzil 0-4 3-4 3, Brea 2-8 0-0 6, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0, Amaefule 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 12-15 52. UNLV (3-0) Muoka 0-3 1-4 1, Gilbert 6-9...
DAYTON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Body in underwater cave may be diver who vanished in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

