LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of four workers who inhaled carbon dioxide in an accident at Los Angeles International Airport has died, his family said. Cris Abraham, 36, of Lomita died on Nov. 11 at a hospital where he'd been in a medically induced coma, his sister-in-law Tamara Plouffe said on a GoFundMe page.

