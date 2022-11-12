ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

kjas.com

One in custody following vehicle and foot pursuit

A man is in custody following a late Tuesday morning incident involving both a vehicle pursuit and a foot pursuit. It happened shortly before 11:00 on the south end of Jasper. According to Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall, it began with a routine traffic stop of an older model Cadillac sedan on Bulldog Avenue in front of Rayburn Healthcare & Rehab. Hall said the driver then fled from the officer and after going through a parking lot he left the car sitting sideways in traffic on Highway 96 at Bulldog Avenue and fled on foot.
JASPER, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Judge orders autopsy in the death of unhoused woman found near property

BEAUMONT — Update: The woman was reportedly wearing only a pair of socks, pajama pants and a t-shirt in weather that, according to KFDM Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick, reached near freezing temperatures in some areas. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has ordered an autopsy after a woman...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

House Fire In Mauriceville

Firefighters from Emergency Services District #4 were called to a house on fire at 7713 Lamurel Willey Rd. at about 11:50am Tuesday. The home is located just south of Mauriceville Middle School. Because of the heavy debris in and around the structure, ESD #4 called in help from ESD 1,...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
East Texas News

Missing fisherman found dead

DAM B – A body was discovered of a missing fisherman on Sunday morning at Dam B. According to authorities, the fisherman was from Tyler County and his body was found after a four-hour search. Game Warden Justin Eddins said the man, later identified as Glenn McFall of Woodville,...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Man Caught on Video Cashing Fraudulent Check at Eagles in Newton

Chief Will Jackson of the Newton Police Department is reporting that fraudulent checks are being cashed at local convenient stores in Newton. He wanted to warn clerks to take extra care when cashing a check. This unidentified man was seen on camera at Eagles Convenient Store last week cashing a fraudulent check.
NEWTON, TX

