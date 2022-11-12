ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Wichita State visits Richmond following Burton's 38-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (1-1) at Richmond Spiders (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the Wichita State Shockers after Tyler Burton scored 38 points in Richmond's 92-90 overtime loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars. Richmond finished 24-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spiders averaged...
WICHITA, KS
Porterville Recorder

Monmouth Hawks take on the Norfolk State Spartans on 3-game slide

Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at Monmouth Hawks (0-3) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth heads into the matchup with Norfolk State as losers of three straight games. Monmouth finished 9-5 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Hawks shot 41.8% from the...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy