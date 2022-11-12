ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

LIU plays Marquette following Maletic's 20-point outing

Long Island Sharks (1-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Marquette Golden Eagles after Marko Maletic scored 20 points in LIU's 111-50 victory against the Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins. Marquette finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 74.0...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy