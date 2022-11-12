Read full article on original website
Lady Lions sink nine treys in 57-31 victory at Sweetwater
SWEETWATER – The Brownwood Lady Lions chalked up their first victory of the 2022-23 basketball campaign Tuesday night, rolling past the Sweetwater Lady Mustangs in a 57-31 triumph. “They traveled well and came in and took care of business,” said Lady Lions 14th-year head coach Heather Hohertz. “Our energy...
Awaiting reinforcements, Lions basketball tips off second season under Parker
Short-handed as they may be, the 2022-23 basketball campaign tips off for second-year head coach Will Parker’s Brownwood Lions at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a trip to his old stomping grounds to challenge Class 3A Dublin. The Lions are coming off a 24-10 record and bi-district championship a year...
HPU basketball teams swept in home openers by Southwestern
The Howard Payne University men’s basketball team fell 76-63 to Southwestern University in the Yellow Jackets home opener Tuesday evening in the Brownwood Coliseum. Down 37-25 at the half, the Yellow Jackets were able to pull within two 43-41 with 13:45 left in the second half. From that point, Southwestern would use 50% shooting in the second half to secure the game 76-63.
Brown County 11U Outlaws capture state championship
The Brown County Outlaws 11U team wrapped up their fall season competing in the Small Town Select Baseball Tournaments Fall State Championship. They went 3-1 on the day suffering their first loss of the season in the 11U division during pool play. However, they came back during bracket play going undefeated and winning the State Championship. The Outlaws finished their season with a combined record of 16-3-1 with only 1 loss in their age division and the other 2 coming from the 12U division. They look to continue their success when the Spring 2023 season kicks off in February of next year.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 14-20
Brownwood at Sweetwater, 6:30 p.m. Bangs at Grape Creek, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. Southwestern at Howard Payne, 5:30/7:30 p.m. Comanche vs. Bells (at Springtown), 7 p.m. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Brownwood at Hamilton tournament, TBA. Early at Bangs tournament, TBA. Bangs at Bangs tournament, TBA. Zephyr at Hamilton tournament,...
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
BROWNWOOD (9-2) vs. CANYON (10-1) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. EARLY (7-4) vs. CANADIAN (9-2) BANGS (7-4) vs. RIESEL (6-5) COMANCHE (10-1) vs. BELLS (9-2) COLEMAN (9-2) vs. CRAWFORD (11-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. at Weatherford. ***. Class A Division II Region IV Semifinals. RICHLAND SPRINGS (8-1) vs. LORAINE...
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Practical jokes
Most practical jokes are funny unless they happen to you. Back in the ‘60s, Gordon Wood and Morris Southall were leaving town to scout a playoff football game. The Lions had won on Friday night and their next opponent was playing a game in Wichita Falls that night. Gordon and Morris took off in their vehicle.
VIDEO: Lions bi-district win over El Paso Irvin
All the highlights from the Brownwood Lions’ 63-0 first-round playoff victory at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa on Thursday, Nov. 10. Video courtesy of Scott Coers:
Huntsville, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
8U Bombers win Turkey Fest tournament
The 8u Bombers won the Turkey Fest tournament this last weekend in Brownwood. They worked their way back from the losers bracket to become champions on Sunday! They have played 9 tourneys this fall and worked so hard to accomplish big goals. Congrats to Taylor Dunn on being selected as MVP in the championship game.
College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1
It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Janice Wilder Smith
Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Severe thunderstorms, blast of cold air coming to Houston
The Houston area is in line for strong thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain Monday.
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
Airshow crash: B-17 flies over Texas elementary school days before being involved in Dallas crash
Video shows a B-17 taking part in a Veterans Day flyover in Richmond, Texas prior to flying to Dallas. The B-17 went down during a mid-air collision two days later.
Deadline to place delivery order for 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast is Nov. 21
The 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, but the delivery deadline is looming. Reservations for meals to be delivered can be made by calling North Lake Community Church at 325-784-7482 by noon on Monday, November 21. Meals will only be delivered to Brownwood and Early residents.
John Pat Rudd
Funeral services for John Pat Rudd, 78, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment to follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. He passed away...
Wet Monday with some severe storms | Where the strongest storms will form
HOUSTON (KIAH) — You’ll want to have an umbrella with you today as rain is back in the forecast. In fact, most areas will likely get wet this afternoon, and a few spots could even see severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center highlights most of Southeast Texas, including...
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
