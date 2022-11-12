The Brown County Outlaws 11U team wrapped up their fall season competing in the Small Town Select Baseball Tournaments Fall State Championship. They went 3-1 on the day suffering their first loss of the season in the 11U division during pool play. However, they came back during bracket play going undefeated and winning the State Championship. The Outlaws finished their season with a combined record of 16-3-1 with only 1 loss in their age division and the other 2 coming from the 12U division. They look to continue their success when the Spring 2023 season kicks off in February of next year.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO