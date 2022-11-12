It’ll be a frosty showdown for Cougars and Sun Devils

Soelle

The Sun Devils, from toasty Tempe, Ariz., are bound to get a cold welcoming at 12:30 p.m. today in Pullman.

The temperature at kickoff between Washington State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) and Arizona State (3-6, 2-4) is projected to be in the mid-30s — a notch or two cooler than the 70 degrees the Sun Devils have been enjoying in their home state.

WSU coach Jake Dickert hopes the Cougars’ regular early morning practices in sub-freezing temperatures will have them ready to bring the heat to Gesa Field. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.