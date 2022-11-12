WSU women rally from 15-point hole, beat USF

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored a career-high 35 points Friday in the Cougars’ come-from-behind win over USF. WSUCougars.com

SAN FRANCISCO — It’s early in the season, but the Washington State women’s basketball team found out quickly that its hard to play from behind. Thankfully, the Cougars have one of the country’s best players in junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Leger-Walker finished with a career-high 35 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, as the Cougars erased a 15-point halftime deficit in beating San Francisco 69-63 in a nonconference game at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center.

Senior post Bella Murekatete added 16 points and seven rebounds for Washington State (2-0), which went 16-for-29 (55.1 percent) from the field in the second half. It was the fourth-largest comeback in program history.