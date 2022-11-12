Aggies are in Vandals’ path to the postseason
Can Idaho keep its precious postseason hopes alive or will it have to wait another year?
That question will be answered as the Vandals (6-3, 5-1) play UC Davis (5-4, 4-2) at 4 p.m. today at the Kibbie Dome.
A win should earn Idaho a spot in the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) playoffs for the first time since 1995. A loss, and the Vandals would need a win next week at Idaho State and more than likely a UC Davis loss at No. 2 Sacramento State to sneak in.
Comments / 0