Orange County, CA

City of Garden Grove to resume water shut-offs, late fees for non-payments

On December 31, 2021, the State of California ended the water shutoff moratorium. Despite the state ending the moratorium, the City of Garden Grove continued providing water service to customers with delinquent accounts and waiving late fees, which will now end on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beginning Monday, January 9,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Thanksgiving

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and on Friday, November 25, 2022. No street sweeping services will be provided on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Street sweeping services will resume on Friday, November 25, 2022. Thursday trash pick-ups will be delayed by one day on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Anaheim Plaza invites the community to a fun-filled holiday event on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its fun-filled Holiday Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th. During the event, there will be a bilingual DJ playing popular holiday music, a balloon artist, airbrush artist and a holiday photo backdrop for taking free selfies with Santa (bring your own camera). There will also be enter-to-win prizes from Anaheim Plaza retailers, and the first 100 children to attend will receive a goodie bag.
ANAHEIM, CA
Los Alamitos Toy Drive donations being accepted

The City of Los Alamitos in partnership with Southland Credit Union invite you to make a difference in a child’s life this holiday season by participating in the annual Toy Drive. Drop off new and unwrapped toys at the Los Alamitos Community Center, located at 10911 Oak Street, on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Come by during this time and help stuff a police cruiser. All Los Alamitos residents that donate will receive Los Al Holiday Bucks to be used at the designated sites throughout the community during the holiday season. All new and unwrapped toys will also be accepted at the Winter Wonderland event on December 3, 2022 on Pine Street at the Police Department booth.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Veterans Day event at Seza Barsamian, DDS, Inc once again a huge success

On Thursday November 10th, 2022, Dr. Barsamian and her staff hosted their 9th Annual Veteran’s Day Event at their location in Los Alamitos, 4022 Katella, Suite206. Veterans called in advance, made appointments to reserve their time with the doctor so they would not have to wait, they got their x-rays, exam and dental cleaning free at no cost.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue

On Nov.4, 2022 at approximately 6:22 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult being treated at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department personnel....
LONG BEACH, CA
Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12

Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12 include unofficial election results, a fatal traffic accident, and an in-custody death. Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover...
Seven day local weather forecast for November 13 through November 19

Seven day local weather forecast for November 13 through November 19. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 13 through November 19. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47....
Cypress police blotter, October 31 to November 6, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. October 31, 2022. Found Property –...
CYPRESS, CA
Grateful Hearts to hold final warehouse sale this week

Join us for our final sale on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5420 Katella Ave. Los Alamitos Ca 90720. There will be Fall Decor, Christmas Decor, Stocking Stuffers (New Socks, make up kits), Vintage & Office Furniture, Vintage china, glassware and tons of collectibles!
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

