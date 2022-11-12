Read full article on original website
City of Garden Grove to resume water shut-offs, late fees for non-payments
On December 31, 2021, the State of California ended the water shutoff moratorium. Despite the state ending the moratorium, the City of Garden Grove continued providing water service to customers with delinquent accounts and waiving late fees, which will now end on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beginning Monday, January 9,...
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Thanksgiving
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and on Friday, November 25, 2022. No street sweeping services will be provided on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Street sweeping services will resume on Friday, November 25, 2022. Thursday trash pick-ups will be delayed by one day on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Joint Forces Training Base MWR proudly presents the 19th annual Thanksgiving Appreciation Lunch
Please join the Morale Welfare & Recreation department for a full Thanksgiving Lunch in appreciation of our Military Service Members and their families at Fiddlers Green 4745 Yorktown Ave Bldg.19, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. Military. E6 and below free. E7 and above $10. Non-Military. Civilian $15. Base Employee & Veterans...
Anaheim Plaza invites the community to a fun-filled holiday event on Saturday, December 10, 2022
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its fun-filled Holiday Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th. During the event, there will be a bilingual DJ playing popular holiday music, a balloon artist, airbrush artist and a holiday photo backdrop for taking free selfies with Santa (bring your own camera). There will also be enter-to-win prizes from Anaheim Plaza retailers, and the first 100 children to attend will receive a goodie bag.
2022 multi-agency port protector exercise to be held at Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach
A multi-agency port security exercise focused on preparedness in the event of a prolonged loss of electrical power to the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex resulting from a combined cyber and kinetic attack from a determined adversary is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. WHAT: Multi-agency port security exercise. WHEN: November...
Los Alamitos Toy Drive donations being accepted
The City of Los Alamitos in partnership with Southland Credit Union invite you to make a difference in a child’s life this holiday season by participating in the annual Toy Drive. Drop off new and unwrapped toys at the Los Alamitos Community Center, located at 10911 Oak Street, on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Come by during this time and help stuff a police cruiser. All Los Alamitos residents that donate will receive Los Al Holiday Bucks to be used at the designated sites throughout the community during the holiday season. All new and unwrapped toys will also be accepted at the Winter Wonderland event on December 3, 2022 on Pine Street at the Police Department booth.
Veterans Day event at Seza Barsamian, DDS, Inc once again a huge success
On Thursday November 10th, 2022, Dr. Barsamian and her staff hosted their 9th Annual Veteran’s Day Event at their location in Los Alamitos, 4022 Katella, Suite206. Veterans called in advance, made appointments to reserve their time with the doctor so they would not have to wait, they got their x-rays, exam and dental cleaning free at no cost.
Huntington Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision at Beach Boulevard and Slater Avenue
On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue involving a pedestrian and a gray Jeep Compass. Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian, a 30-year-old male from Laguna Niguel, in the roadway....
LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue
On Nov.4, 2022 at approximately 6:22 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult being treated at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department personnel....
Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12
Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12 include unofficial election results, a fatal traffic accident, and an in-custody death. Top Ten Stories for November 07 through November 12 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover...
Seven day local weather forecast for November 13 through November 19
Seven day local weather forecast for November 13 through November 19. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 13 through November 19. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47....
Cypress police blotter, October 31 to November 6, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. October 31, 2022. Found Property –...
Grateful Hearts to hold final warehouse sale this week
Join us for our final sale on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5420 Katella Ave. Los Alamitos Ca 90720. There will be Fall Decor, Christmas Decor, Stocking Stuffers (New Socks, make up kits), Vintage & Office Furniture, Vintage china, glassware and tons of collectibles!
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of November 2022
We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of November 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
