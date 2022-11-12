The City of Los Alamitos in partnership with Southland Credit Union invite you to make a difference in a child’s life this holiday season by participating in the annual Toy Drive. Drop off new and unwrapped toys at the Los Alamitos Community Center, located at 10911 Oak Street, on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Come by during this time and help stuff a police cruiser. All Los Alamitos residents that donate will receive Los Al Holiday Bucks to be used at the designated sites throughout the community during the holiday season. All new and unwrapped toys will also be accepted at the Winter Wonderland event on December 3, 2022 on Pine Street at the Police Department booth.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO