Deary, ID

Santa Bag Sale in Deary promises holiday surprises

By Monica Carrillo-Casas, Daily News staff writer
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

DEARY — As snow begins to fall in the region and the heavy jackets make a comeback on the hooks near the front door, Latah County residents soon will have Christmas on their minds.

That’s the hope of Linda Ross, a volunteer for the Adventist Community Services, which Tuesday will welcome the community to a Santa Bag Sale to benefit ACS-managed food banks in Deary and Troy.

The sale is at the warehouse for the Deary ACS Thrift Store in the alley between Line and Main streets in Deary. Customers can fill a large brown paper bag for $5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

