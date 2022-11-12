Read full article on original website
Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams has 34 touchdowns, ‘limitless’ potential
Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly describes wide receiver Ryan Williams’ potential as simply “limitless.”. The sophomore Alabama commit accounted for 6 total touchdowns in the Spartans’ 56-31 victory at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs and now has 34 touchdowns for the season.
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy
With two weeks left in the regular season, there are still several possibilities regarding postseason destinations for South Alabama and Troy. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 8-2 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy holds the head-to-head tiebreaker and the inside track for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. South Alabama is still mathematically alive to win the West Division, but the Trojans would have to lose at least once for that to happen.
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama
The Crimson Tide hits the road for the first time this season for a late tipoff in Mobile.
Foley, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Theodore High School basketball team will have a game with Foley High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
‘Lady in the Bay’ returns to south Alabama
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
Alabama 181 in Fairhope blocked after crash involving garbage truck
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that caught on fire occurred just before 5 a.m. today and has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 181 between Baldwin County 48 and Bay Meadows Avenue in Fairhope is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce raids executed in Saraland, Grand Bay
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement raids were held Monday involving investigations into crimes against children in two Mobile communities. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells us search warrants were executed at two locations Monday- One in Grand Bay, the other in Saraland. While they're not sharing details of...
When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
Squatters ordered to leave home on Hankins Middle School property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing the […]
Kayak getaway: Three days on Alabama’s Upper Bartram Canoe Trail
See one little foot-long alligator basking in the sun, it’s cute. See two little alligators basking in the sun, it’s cute. See five little alligators basking in the sun and you start thinking about who might be running this daycare, and how it might be better to be somewhere else.
Alabama lists eight Mobile County schools as ‘failing,’ but officials tout improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s latest list of “failing” schools names eight in Mobile County, but officials highlighted improvement by two schools that were on previous assessments. This is the first failing schools list in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile County list includes...
Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
Semmes man taken into custody in Florida on warrant for making terrorist threats
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Saraland Police Department, a Semmes man has been taken into custody by the Escambia County Florida Sheriff's Office on a warrant for making Terrorist Threats. 30-year-old Justice Clyde Morgan was arrested on November 9th after threatening to kill a Saraland Public official...
Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
Woman shot while sitting on her front porch: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police. Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet. […]
Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - From holiday music to décor, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. ‘Twas the case in Robertsdale for the 6th Annual Holiday Market hosted by Baldwin County Boss Babes. There were more than a hundred vendors ready to sell and with plenty of...
