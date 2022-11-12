ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

AL.com

Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy

With two weeks left in the regular season, there are still several possibilities regarding postseason destinations for South Alabama and Troy. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 8-2 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy holds the head-to-head tiebreaker and the inside track for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. South Alabama is still mathematically alive to win the West Division, but the Trojans would have to lose at least once for that to happen.
MOBILE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Foley, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Theodore High School basketball team will have a game with Foley High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama 181 in Fairhope blocked after crash involving garbage truck

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that caught on fire occurred just before 5 a.m. today and has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 181 between Baldwin County 48 and Bay Meadows Avenue in Fairhope is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
MOBILE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG News 5

School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Woman shot while sitting on her front porch: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police. Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet. […]
MOBILE, AL
