tennisuptodate.com

Rublev taunts Nadal during ATP Finals practice: "Lost both Davis Cup and Football to Russia"

Andrey Rublev practised with Nadal at the ATP Finals in Turin and they had some friendly banter during the session. It is widely known that Rublev idolizes Nadal and has called him his favourite player for a long time. The passion with which Nadal plays tennis is certainly visible in Rublev who is one of the most emotional players on the Tour.
atptour.com

With 'Tough Draw', Medvedev Stops Shy Of Turin Prediction

After a "crazy" string of matches led him to the title match last year at the Nitto ATP Finals, Daniil Medvedev returns to Turin with his sights set on a third straight run to the final at the prestigious event. The 26-year-old was an undefeated champion in London in 2020,...
tennisuptodate.com

Fritz beats Nadal in his first ATP Finals match

Taylor Fritz proved quite comfortable in his first-ever match at the ATP Finals beating Nadal 7-6(3) 6-1 to win the match. It was a fairly interesting match because it opened quite well for both players. The quick conditions gave both players a chance to set the tone after the first serve. It worked well for both, especially Fritz who had his devastating serve firing on all cylinders. Nadal was forced to save break points a couple of times in the opening set but he was able to get to the tiebreak.
tennisuptodate.com

Medvedev reveals near superstition to tennis mindset: "I'm not the kind of guy that's going to be like, 'It's me winning this week'"

Daniil Medvedev is not the kind of player that would declare himself a favourite to win an event because he almost has superstitions around that. Medvedev played well in Turin last year reaching the final of the event but losing to Alexander Zverev. His level has been a mixed bag recently with excellent tennis in Astana and Vienna but not so much in Paris. It's hard to predict what kind of Medvedev we will get here. He is hopeful to play well and win the event but refrained from speaking it out loud:
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Paire's professional persona ends with outburst during Challenger

Benoit Paire explained recently that he's motivated to turn his career around but he didn't remain professional for too long. He was in Japan playing at a challenger event and he was clearly annoyed. When he dropped a point in the opening set at 3-3 Paire had an outburst in French which was translated by Tennis Majors. He shouted:
Yardbarker

Taylor Fritz upsets Rafael Nadal to kick off Nitto ATP Finals

No. 8 seed Taylor Fritz of the United States took down top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain 7-6 (3), 6-1 on the first day of round-robin play at the Nitto ATP Finals on Sunday in Turin, Italy. Fritz got ahead 3-0 in the first-set tiebreaker before staving off the 22-time Grand...
atptour.com

Djokovic & Nadal Swap Praise In Epic All-Eight Turin Interview

Eight champions, one unforgettable interview. That is what fans received Sunday when the ATP released an exclusive all-eight interview with every singles player competing at the Nitto ATP Finals. Rafael Nadal and five-time season finale champion Novak Djokovic quickly praised one another, with the rest of the champions listening intently.
tennisuptodate.com

RTF President Tarpischev believes Wimbledon ban and injuries ruined Medvedev's season: "His nerves are unsteady"

Russian Tennis Federation Tarpischev believes the Wimbledon ban and injuries destroyed the season of Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev did not have a very good season failing to win any major trophies and losing a couple of finals in the process. It started really well with a final in Australia. It was a match where he was very close to winning the match but he was unable to finish it off against Nadal.
Yardbarker

"If there was anything illegal in the drink, he would test positive for it" - McEnroe on Djokovic's mysterious drink

During his semifinal match at the 2022 Paris Masters, when Novak Djokovic took on Stefanos Tsitsipas, something else than tennis caught an eye of some spectators. Coaching team of the 21-time Grand Slam champion prepared a drink for him and the process of doing so was quite secret. While some claimed, that they are just trying to hide their secrets of how to energize the athlete, others thought there might be something illegal going on.
atptour.com

Scouting Report: Nadal, Tsitsipas & Djokovic Chase History In Turin

An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. The Nitto ATP Finals returns to Turin for the second year, with the game's elite set to once again light up the Pala Alpitour with eight days of world-class tennis. Two singles players — Rafael Nadal and...

