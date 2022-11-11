Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Rublev taunts Nadal during ATP Finals practice: "Lost both Davis Cup and Football to Russia"
Andrey Rublev practised with Nadal at the ATP Finals in Turin and they had some friendly banter during the session. It is widely known that Rublev idolizes Nadal and has called him his favourite player for a long time. The passion with which Nadal plays tennis is certainly visible in Rublev who is one of the most emotional players on the Tour.
atptour.com
With 'Tough Draw', Medvedev Stops Shy Of Turin Prediction
After a "crazy" string of matches led him to the title match last year at the Nitto ATP Finals, Daniil Medvedev returns to Turin with his sights set on a third straight run to the final at the prestigious event. The 26-year-old was an undefeated champion in London in 2020,...
Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
Rafael Nadal's bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz beats Nadal in his first ATP Finals match
Taylor Fritz proved quite comfortable in his first-ever match at the ATP Finals beating Nadal 7-6(3) 6-1 to win the match. It was a fairly interesting match because it opened quite well for both players. The quick conditions gave both players a chance to set the tone after the first serve. It worked well for both, especially Fritz who had his devastating serve firing on all cylinders. Nadal was forced to save break points a couple of times in the opening set but he was able to get to the tiebreak.
tennismajors.com
“Happy that the match will not be played in Philippe Chatrier” – Ruud looks forward to Nadal clash after beating Auger-Aliassime
After a fantastic season which saw him reach his first Grand Slam final and then his second as well as win three ATP titles, Norway’s Casper Ruud came into the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy on a poor run of form. Outside of team competitions such as the...
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev reveals near superstition to tennis mindset: "I'm not the kind of guy that's going to be like, 'It's me winning this week'"
Daniil Medvedev is not the kind of player that would declare himself a favourite to win an event because he almost has superstitions around that. Medvedev played well in Turin last year reaching the final of the event but losing to Alexander Zverev. His level has been a mixed bag recently with excellent tennis in Astana and Vienna but not so much in Paris. It's hard to predict what kind of Medvedev we will get here. He is hopeful to play well and win the event but refrained from speaking it out loud:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Paire's professional persona ends with outburst during Challenger
Benoit Paire explained recently that he's motivated to turn his career around but he didn't remain professional for too long. He was in Japan playing at a challenger event and he was clearly annoyed. When he dropped a point in the opening set at 3-3 Paire had an outburst in French which was translated by Tennis Majors. He shouted:
Yardbarker
Taylor Fritz upsets Rafael Nadal to kick off Nitto ATP Finals
No. 8 seed Taylor Fritz of the United States took down top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain 7-6 (3), 6-1 on the first day of round-robin play at the Nitto ATP Finals on Sunday in Turin, Italy. Fritz got ahead 3-0 in the first-set tiebreaker before staving off the 22-time Grand...
SkySports
Billie Jean King Cup: Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann see Switzerland beat Australia and win title for first time
Belinda Bencic beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Sunday to secure a first Billie Jean King Cup title for Switzerland. Tomljanovic lost to Bencic in straight sets in the second match of the finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Bencic took the victory 6-2 6-1 leaving Switzerland with a 2-0...
atptour.com
Djokovic & Nadal Swap Praise In Epic All-Eight Turin Interview
Eight champions, one unforgettable interview. That is what fans received Sunday when the ATP released an exclusive all-eight interview with every singles player competing at the Nitto ATP Finals. Rafael Nadal and five-time season finale champion Novak Djokovic quickly praised one another, with the rest of the champions listening intently.
tennisuptodate.com
RTF President Tarpischev believes Wimbledon ban and injuries ruined Medvedev's season: "His nerves are unsteady"
Russian Tennis Federation Tarpischev believes the Wimbledon ban and injuries destroyed the season of Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev did not have a very good season failing to win any major trophies and losing a couple of finals in the process. It started really well with a final in Australia. It was a match where he was very close to winning the match but he was unable to finish it off against Nadal.
Sporting News
ATP Finals 2022 full schedule, results, TV channel and live stream as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic compete in Turin
As well as the chance to win his first ever ATP Finals trophy, Rafael Nadal could finish the year as world number one with a successful week to end the season. Pre-tournament rankings leader Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn with a muscular injury, meaning Stefanos Tsitsipas will supplant him if he wins the Finals without losing a match.
Yardbarker
"If there was anything illegal in the drink, he would test positive for it" - McEnroe on Djokovic's mysterious drink
During his semifinal match at the 2022 Paris Masters, when Novak Djokovic took on Stefanos Tsitsipas, something else than tennis caught an eye of some spectators. Coaching team of the 21-time Grand Slam champion prepared a drink for him and the process of doing so was quite secret. While some claimed, that they are just trying to hide their secrets of how to energize the athlete, others thought there might be something illegal going on.
atptour.com
Scouting Report: Nadal, Tsitsipas & Djokovic Chase History In Turin
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. The Nitto ATP Finals returns to Turin for the second year, with the game's elite set to once again light up the Pala Alpitour with eight days of world-class tennis. Two singles players — Rafael Nadal and...
