Daniil Medvedev is not the kind of player that would declare himself a favourite to win an event because he almost has superstitions around that. Medvedev played well in Turin last year reaching the final of the event but losing to Alexander Zverev. His level has been a mixed bag recently with excellent tennis in Astana and Vienna but not so much in Paris. It's hard to predict what kind of Medvedev we will get here. He is hopeful to play well and win the event but refrained from speaking it out loud:

1 DAY AGO