Related
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
Nearly Half of Missouri Counties are 'Maternity Deserts'
The mostly rural counties have no hospital obstetrics care and no OBGYN doctors
kcur.org
Missouri allows some disabled workers to earn less than $1 an hour. The state says that's fine
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Kansas City Beacon. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. One weekday morning in July, Kerstie Bramlet was at her workstation inside the Warren County Sheltered Workshop...
kcur.org
Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave
Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
(Statewide) -- A Missouri trade delegation is overseas this week on a trade mission to Israel, United Arab Emirates and Greece. Governor Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn and House Speaker Dean Plocher, state Senator Brian Williams and others are taking part in the trade mission. The group has visited Teva, a company in Israel that the governor says is currently behind 1 of every 10 generic prescriptions filled in the U.S. They have also visited Israel Chemicals Limited, which is opening a new 400-million-dollar battery plant in St. Louis. The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will include 150 high-paying jobs and it is expected to open in 2024.
13 Secluded Castles in Missouri That You Need To Know About
When it comes to castles you don't think of Missouri as having any, but every year more and more are popping up in the Show Me State and so far 13 have been discovered. There are no Lords and Lady's living in these 13 castles, but maybe at a time, there might have been. Or maybe the builders just wanted you to think they were someone important by building a replica castle house. We may never know, but according to onlyinyourstate.com, finding castles in Missouri has grown from only six in 2015 to 13. So, where can you find these hidden treasures?
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri family looking for permanent home for unique WWII model planes
CHESTERFIELD, Missouri (KMOV) — Memories built over decades in a West County basement are looking for a new home. A local man spent years crafting and painting hundreds of World War II model planes, and now, his family is looking for a permanent home for the collection. “The ones...
Here is Proof that you Need a Car if you Live in Missouri
There are plenty of places in the United States where you can live and not have a car, but Missouri is apparently not one of those places. Check out this really interesting list that proves you need a car if you live in the Show-Me State. A website called Lawnstarter.com...
Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy
When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
ktvo.com
93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
After recreational pot passes, why a medical marijuana card still matters in Missouri
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
KYTV
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
Missouri man who served two decades for weed possession reacts to legalization
Jeff Mizanskey spent two decades behind bars on a marijuana-related charge. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, KMOX wanted to know how he felt about his time spent behind bars, and his feelings about Amendment 3.
Your Favorite Chocolate was Probably made in Illinois
You may still have some of your Halloween candy stashed away to help get you through the cold fall days. Next time you grab a piece of candy from that stash check the label on the candy and see where it was made, the location might surprise you... I was...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
okcfox.com
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
Hiland Dairy plant in Springfield, Missouri wins quality awards
Edwardsville, Ill. (WEHT) – Prairie Farms Dairy and its joint venture partner, Hiland Dairy, won over 40 awards at the QCS Purchasing Cooperative Annual Leadership Conference in San Diego. The Prairie Farms plant in Dubuque, Iowa, won the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Fluid Milk Award (DQE). Officials say this is one of QCS’ highest quality […]
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
