Branson, MO

Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave

Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
OZARK, MO
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 15th, 2022

(Statewide) -- A Missouri trade delegation is overseas this week on a trade mission to Israel, United Arab Emirates and Greece. Governor Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn and House Speaker Dean Plocher, state Senator Brian Williams and others are taking part in the trade mission. The group has visited Teva, a company in Israel that the governor says is currently behind 1 of every 10 generic prescriptions filled in the U.S. They have also visited Israel Chemicals Limited, which is opening a new 400-million-dollar battery plant in St. Louis. The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will include 150 high-paying jobs and it is expected to open in 2024.
MISSOURI STATE
13 Secluded Castles in Missouri That You Need To Know About

When it comes to castles you don't think of Missouri as having any, but every year more and more are popping up in the Show Me State and so far 13 have been discovered. There are no Lords and Lady's living in these 13 castles, but maybe at a time, there might have been. Or maybe the builders just wanted you to think they were someone important by building a replica castle house. We may never know, but according to onlyinyourstate.com, finding castles in Missouri has grown from only six in 2015 to 13. So, where can you find these hidden treasures?
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy

When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
MISSOURI STATE
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Hiland Dairy plant in Springfield, Missouri wins quality awards

Edwardsville, Ill. (WEHT) – Prairie Farms Dairy and its joint venture partner, Hiland Dairy, won over 40 awards at the QCS Purchasing Cooperative Annual Leadership Conference in San Diego. The Prairie Farms plant in Dubuque, Iowa, won the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Fluid Milk Award (DQE). Officials say this is one of QCS’ highest quality […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
