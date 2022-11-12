Read full article on original website
clarkstonnews.com
For the kids
On Nov. 2, the Real Estate One/Max Broock office presented a check to Clarkston Area Youth Assistance in the amount of $1,376.50. Accepting the check, from left are Lauren Klos, CAYA caseworker, Jackie Fromm, CAYA vice chairperson, and Jan Scislowicz, CAYA chairperson. The money was gathered by a series of charity events such as an in-house euchre tournament, annual chili cookoff, and donations given by the public at the balloon caricature tent during the Taste of Clarkston. Photo: Provided by Kay Pearson.
clarkstonnews.com
Locals cheer on Wolverines, Spartans, benefit Renaissance High School
Gary Metzger of The Print Shop, assisted by Don Brose, formerly of Brose Electric Shop, celebrated the 27th year of the celebration of the University of Michigan-Michigan State football game with an outdoor get-together of fun and positive ribbing of each other outdoors between the two schools, on Oct. 28.
clarkstonnews.com
Firing on all cylinders
Clarkston Robotics is in full swing this fall, as there are five teams representing Clarkston for the FIRST Tech Challenge. These teams are each made up of 10-12 students from Sashabaw Middle School and Clarkston Junior High. All five of the teams are meeting at Clarkston Junior High on many weeknights, and are competing in the Oakland County Competitive Robotics Association (OCCRA) this year. During the first three league meets this year, the five teams from Clarkston have taken home three first-place wins, two second-place finishes, and a third-place finish. The Clarkston RoboWolves (Team #10016, pictured) won the Hartland State Qualifier event Nov. 5. The team is a combined 19-0 on the field this year, and is looking forward to representing Clarkston and their 11 sponsors at the Macomb Michigan State Championship in December. Photo provided.
clarkstonnews.com
Holiday Market
This Saturday, the 5th Annual Holiday Market is coming to the newly renovated Brady Lodge in Bay Court Park, 6970 Andersonville Road. Hosted by the Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors and the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature local shopping from local vendors and free family-friendly activities, including s’mores, crafts, live music, hot cocoa, reindeer, horse-drawn wagon rides and a visit from Santa Claus.
clarkstonnews.com
STEMi makes stop at Clarkston Junior High
Independence Township – During the first week of November, a semi-truck was parked in the parking lot at Clarkston Junior High School. More specifically, it was a STEMi – a mobile lab run by Oakland Schools that provides students the opportunity to learn more about science and technology through career exploration.
clarkstonnews.com
New voice on school board as Love gains election with most votes
In the election for two seats on the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education, Amanda Love (9,545 votes) and Cheryl McGinnis (incumbent, 8,713 votes) were voted in for the six-year terms. Greg Need (incumbent, 7,975), Christy Giampetroni (6,543), and Kathy Paul (2,422) did not gain enough votes for election. There...
clarkstonnews.com
Another term for Haven as Clarkston mayor; Township votes see Aliaga new supervisor, police millage approved
Eric Haven is back for his third term as Clarkston mayor, defeating Scott Meyland 292-176 in the Nov. 8 election to gain another two-year term. There was also one write-in vote. “I’m humbled by those who have chosen me to be their mayor and appreciative of their trust,” Haven said....
clarkstonnews.com
Harris remains local state representative
In the state representative race for the 52nd District, incumbent Republican Mike Harris won the vote for a two-year term. Harris (26,884 votes) defeated Democrat Robin McGregor (19,024). There were also 47 write-ins. “I appreciate the continued support from all five communities in the 52nd District, and I thank you...
