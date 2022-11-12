Clarkston Robotics is in full swing this fall, as there are five teams representing Clarkston for the FIRST Tech Challenge. These teams are each made up of 10-12 students from Sashabaw Middle School and Clarkston Junior High. All five of the teams are meeting at Clarkston Junior High on many weeknights, and are competing in the Oakland County Competitive Robotics Association (OCCRA) this year. During the first three league meets this year, the five teams from Clarkston have taken home three first-place wins, two second-place finishes, and a third-place finish. The Clarkston RoboWolves (Team #10016, pictured) won the Hartland State Qualifier event Nov. 5. The team is a combined 19-0 on the field this year, and is looking forward to representing Clarkston and their 11 sponsors at the Macomb Michigan State Championship in December. Photo provided.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO