Related
todaynftnews.com

OpenSea announces the latest Capsule House Card NFT Collection: Genesis Collection

The new collection by Capsule House known as The Capsule House Card Collection is all set to drop into the Web3 World on 17th November 2022. The collection is embedded with various digital trading card experiences which are made by over 170 artists and open for trading. The Collection is...
todaynftnews.com

Kraken blocks account linked to FTX and Alameda

The FTX Group, Alameda Research, and its CEOs’ verified accounts on the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange platform have been seized. According to Kraken other Kraken clients are not impacted.Full reserves are kept by Kraken. Regarding a few accounts held by the insolvent FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their leaders, Kraken...
todaynftnews.com

Beeple’s 10KF & WENEW are embedded in Yuga Labs expanding NFT & Web 3 ecosystem

Bored Ape Yacht Club’s (BAYC) parent firm Yuga Labs, has added the Web3 ecosystem WENEW and its flagship NFT collection 10KTF to its expanding list of well-liked non-fungible (NFT) products. Artist Mike Winkelmann, alias Beeple, together with fellow crypto powerhouses Guy Oseary and Michael Figge, developed WENEW, a Web3...
todaynftnews.com

Hbit’s $18.1M stuck in FTX, here’s what happened

The now-bankrupt FTX prevented Hong Kong-based digital asset marketplace Hbit Limited from withdrawing $18.1 million worth of cryptocurrency. In a statement to shareholders on Monday, New Huo Technologies Holdings Limited stated that $4.9 million of the subsidiary’s assets were Hbit assets and that the remaining $13.2 million belonged to clients through trading requests.
todaynftnews.com

Yakoa raises $4.8 million, plans to build NFT fraud detection tool

NFT fraud detection startup, Yakoa, has generated $4.8 million with a goal of building tools that battle against IP fraud in Web3. Co-founder of the startup, Andrew Dworschak, said that the most usual attack is creating copies of NFTs and referring to them as one’s own work. Yakoa offers...
todaynftnews.com

Avalanche and FTX led a $5M round for Joepegs NFT marketplace

NFT marketplace Joepegs raised around $5 million on the Avalanche blockchain in a seed round that was co-led by Avalanche Foundation, its co-founders’ pseudonyms go by Cryptofish and 0xMurloc, and FTX Ventures. The team made a statement recently that FTX Ventures’ funding was done in the month of June,...
todaynftnews.com

OpenSea creates awareness about honouring creators in the Web3 World

OpenSea, recently via Twitter, have validated the appreciation given to them by the creators for their recent royalty-based policy and launched Thai Tool. The Thai tool blocks royalty-evading transactions and gives discretionary powers to creators to manage their business choices. The platform stressed the fees of collectables and collections on...
todaynftnews.com

Steve Jobs’ Birkenstock sandals sell at auction with accompanying NFT

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ Birkenstock sandals sold for a whopping $327,000 at Julien’s auctions. Jobs used to wear these brown suede Birkenstock sandals in the mid-1970s in California where he partnered with Steve Wozniak and built his dream company APPLE. In the listings on the official website, the...
todaynftnews.com

Amid rising uncertainty, CZ and Saylor crave for crypto self-custody

Crypto traders and investors have been requested by industry giants to self-custody their crypto assets in the middle of the market uncertainty resulting from FTX collapse. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, Binance CEO, shared a tweet on November 13 wherein he urged the crypto community to keep their personal crypto through self-custody crypto wallets.
todaynftnews.com

Metaverse Potentially Boosts Asia’s GDP substantially to $1.4 trillion annually

According to economists at the multinational consulting firm Analysis Group, the growth of the virtual economy in Europe might result in an economic boost of 1.7%, or $440 billion (€417 billion), over the course of ten years. According to the analysis, the world GDP would increase by 2.8% by 2031 if mainstream use of metaverse technology began in 2022.
todaynftnews.com

Binance’s API Got Hacked: Reports Binance User

A Binance user reported that someone hacked into his crypto trading account. A suspicious order was made on AXS token worth $1 million worth of digital assets. Binance’s API key used for placing orders via accounts is the major problem. A suspicious hack of the FTX exchange was witnessed...

