todaynftnews.com
OpenSea announces the latest Capsule House Card NFT Collection: Genesis Collection
The new collection by Capsule House known as The Capsule House Card Collection is all set to drop into the Web3 World on 17th November 2022. The collection is embedded with various digital trading card experiences which are made by over 170 artists and open for trading. The Collection is...
todaynftnews.com
Kraken blocks account linked to FTX and Alameda
The FTX Group, Alameda Research, and its CEOs’ verified accounts on the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange platform have been seized. According to Kraken other Kraken clients are not impacted.Full reserves are kept by Kraken. Regarding a few accounts held by the insolvent FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their leaders, Kraken...
todaynftnews.com
Beeple’s 10KF & WENEW are embedded in Yuga Labs expanding NFT & Web 3 ecosystem
Bored Ape Yacht Club’s (BAYC) parent firm Yuga Labs, has added the Web3 ecosystem WENEW and its flagship NFT collection 10KTF to its expanding list of well-liked non-fungible (NFT) products. Artist Mike Winkelmann, alias Beeple, together with fellow crypto powerhouses Guy Oseary and Michael Figge, developed WENEW, a Web3...
todaynftnews.com
Hbit’s $18.1M stuck in FTX, here’s what happened
The now-bankrupt FTX prevented Hong Kong-based digital asset marketplace Hbit Limited from withdrawing $18.1 million worth of cryptocurrency. In a statement to shareholders on Monday, New Huo Technologies Holdings Limited stated that $4.9 million of the subsidiary’s assets were Hbit assets and that the remaining $13.2 million belonged to clients through trading requests.
todaynftnews.com
Yakoa raises $4.8 million, plans to build NFT fraud detection tool
NFT fraud detection startup, Yakoa, has generated $4.8 million with a goal of building tools that battle against IP fraud in Web3. Co-founder of the startup, Andrew Dworschak, said that the most usual attack is creating copies of NFTs and referring to them as one’s own work. Yakoa offers...
todaynftnews.com
Avalanche and FTX led a $5M round for Joepegs NFT marketplace
NFT marketplace Joepegs raised around $5 million on the Avalanche blockchain in a seed round that was co-led by Avalanche Foundation, its co-founders’ pseudonyms go by Cryptofish and 0xMurloc, and FTX Ventures. The team made a statement recently that FTX Ventures’ funding was done in the month of June,...
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea creates awareness about honouring creators in the Web3 World
OpenSea, recently via Twitter, have validated the appreciation given to them by the creators for their recent royalty-based policy and launched Thai Tool. The Thai tool blocks royalty-evading transactions and gives discretionary powers to creators to manage their business choices. The platform stressed the fees of collectables and collections on...
todaynftnews.com
Steve Jobs’ Birkenstock sandals sell at auction with accompanying NFT
Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ Birkenstock sandals sold for a whopping $327,000 at Julien’s auctions. Jobs used to wear these brown suede Birkenstock sandals in the mid-1970s in California where he partnered with Steve Wozniak and built his dream company APPLE. In the listings on the official website, the...
todaynftnews.com
Amid rising uncertainty, CZ and Saylor crave for crypto self-custody
Crypto traders and investors have been requested by industry giants to self-custody their crypto assets in the middle of the market uncertainty resulting from FTX collapse. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, Binance CEO, shared a tweet on November 13 wherein he urged the crypto community to keep their personal crypto through self-custody crypto wallets.
todaynftnews.com
Metaverse Potentially Boosts Asia’s GDP substantially to $1.4 trillion annually
According to economists at the multinational consulting firm Analysis Group, the growth of the virtual economy in Europe might result in an economic boost of 1.7%, or $440 billion (€417 billion), over the course of ten years. According to the analysis, the world GDP would increase by 2.8% by 2031 if mainstream use of metaverse technology began in 2022.
todaynftnews.com
Binance’s API Got Hacked: Reports Binance User
A Binance user reported that someone hacked into his crypto trading account. A suspicious order was made on AXS token worth $1 million worth of digital assets. Binance’s API key used for placing orders via accounts is the major problem. A suspicious hack of the FTX exchange was witnessed...
todaynftnews.com
FTX officials initiate an investigation of potential US $477 M theft concerning unauthorized transactions
FTX US initiates precautionary moves to shift all digital assets to cold storage in order to mitigate damage upon observing unauthorized transactions. FTX’s CEO stated that they would continue to make every effort required to secure all assets, wherever they are located. The trading and withdrawal functionality will be...
