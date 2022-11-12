Read full article on original website
WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts
Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed...
saltwatersportsman.com
What About Those Abandoned Boats?
If you live near water, you’ve probably come across an abandoned boat or two. Here’s what happens to them. You’ve probably seen them at some point in your fishing life. Sometimes they are on moorings, but obviously have not been moved for years. Sometimes they are resting in a backwater, covered in seabird guano with vegetation beginning to poke out through windows. Sometimes they are just a submerged outline in a murky bay.
Sunreef’s New 55-Foot Hybrid Catamaran Has a Walk-Around Deck With Fold-Down Platforms
Sunreef has been steadily growing its fleet of custom catamarans for the past two decades, but, evidently, it’s still got more pioneering designs up its sleeve. The Polish yard recently unveiled a new sustainable cat at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to take the total number of models up to nearly 40. In addition, Sunreef announced an innovative new layout for two vessels in the popular Eco range of all-electric sailing catamarans. The newcomer is a hybrid yacht called the 55 Open Sunreef Power. The 55-footer offers a perfect blend of “speed, stability and luxury,” according to the yard. The...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maine
Maine is dotted with coldwater lakes throughout the state. Some are popular recreational lakes, while others provide the peaceful seclusion of being in the middle of nature. Sometimes the biggest lakes are also the deepest, but other times it is smaller lakes that have the greatest depths. Deep lakes can be formed by glaciers, volcanos and earthquakes. But how deep can these lakes be? Let’s discover the deepest lake in Maine!
Schools of herring are filling a once-dead waterway
School of circling Alewives herring fish. Reimar – stock.adobe.comIn Howe Sound, British Columbia, a new generation of stewards is keeping careful tabs on the comeback efforts of a tiny fish with big cultural value.
120 of the Best Boat Names & Ideas for Your New Yacht, Fishing Boat, Canoe or Kayak
Buying a boat is a major purchase, and maintaining one takes a lot of work. Like a car, a boat becomes a part of the family, in a way. And every member of the family deserves a suitable name. But how does one even go about naming their boat or coming up with ideas? You don’t want anything too cheesy, but a serious name may not be your vibe either.
National Fisherman’s 2022 Highliners
Since 1975 the editors of National Fisherman have annually honored leaders in the U.S. commercial fishing community. The NF Highliners are, as the name implies, the best of the industry – not only at catching fish, but giving back far more to the community, America’s rich marine resources, and working to ensure their future.
A 100-Island Archipelago in Bali Is Looking for an Eco-Conscious Owner
Bali attracts its fair share of travelers looking for a slice of heaven on earth. Now Sotheby’s is offering one very well-heeled buyer a chance to own their own tropical paradise. The Widi Reserve—a 780,000-acre marine-protected archipelago—is looking for a new eco-friendly owner, as it heads to auction next...
Cruising World
Sailboat Review: New models from Bali Catamaran
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. When Cruising World’s Boat of the Year judges step aboard a new sailboat, the first thing they ask the builder for is the boat’s design brief. Racing? Bluewater voyaging? Coastal cruising? Chartering? Daysailing? What’s the boat built to do?
saltwatersportsman.com
Following the Rule of Thirds Could Save Your Life
Keeping enough fuel in reserve to deal with the unexpected is important—no matter how well the fish are biting. When I first encountered them, I thought they were bunker. They weren’t. The mass of striped bass stretched for a quarter mile or more to my north and was almost as wide, clearly visible in the flat-calm seas. I quickly deposited a popper on the edge of the school, and a dozen fish broke off in pursuit.
