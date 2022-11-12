ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Clemson Insider

Clemson DB to undergo surgery

Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
CLEMSON, SC
