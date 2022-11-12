The Gamecocks traveled to Athens, Georgia for their first road game of the season against the University of Georgia. The team opened up their season last Monday with a dominating win against Shorter University, 114-33, the largest season-opening win in the program’s history. In their matchup against the Bulldogs on Sunday, November 13th, the women’s team experienced their first loss of the season in a highly competitive battle. This low-scoring game ended in UGA’s favor, 52-44, with over 2,170 people in attendance at Stegeman Coliseum.

