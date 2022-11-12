Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clemson DB to undergo surgery
Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
Senior makes it official he will be back next season
One of Clemson's seniors has made a decision regarding his future. During his press conference on Tuesday he talked about his decision to return. After spending four years in the Tigers' program, senior (...)
247Sports
Kick time, TV set for Kentucky-Louisville
Kick time and TV designation is set for Kentucky's annual Governor's Cup rivalry game vs. Louisville on Nov. 26. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC) and Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) will kick off from Kroger Field...
247Sports
Everything Mario Cristobal said ahead of a matchup with No. 9 Clemson
Miami is back in the win column after taking care of business up in Atlanta with a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech. On Monday, Mario Cristobal met with the media ahead of a tough matchup with No. 9 Clemson in Death Valley, where the Tigers have an NCAA leading 39 consecutive wins.
The Mess at Louisville, Champions Classic Keys and More
Plus, one big question facing Gonzaga and more observations from college basketball’s opening week.
Louisville looking for first win, hosts App State
The Kenny Payne era of Louisville basketball has gotten off to a rugged start. Louisville has lost its first two
The Insider Report: Recruiting, Jeff Scott and more
It's time for this week's edition of The Insider Report. We hope everyone had a great weekend. Update on the headlining visitor for Clemson-Louisville game The headliner among the (...)
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football answers after Dabo Swinney said it was 'do or die' for D.J. Uiagalelei
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t in any way blame quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the loss at Notre Dame. Swinney did admit, however, that Saturday’s bounce-back game, a 31-16 win against Louisville at Memorial Stadium, was “do or die” for Uiagalelei as the starter. Uiagalelei wasn’t great, throwing for 185 yards on 19-of-27 passing with a touchdown, running 13 times for 57 yards and taking two sacks. He also had a fumble.
stateoflouisville.com
Amid a rebuild, there’s one thing Louisville basketball fans will not accept in 2022-23
Louisville basketball is off to a historically bad start in 2022. While fans can quickly turn a blind eye to a poor start, a certain intensity and effort will always be expected. The expectations heading into new Louisville basketball head coach Kenny Payne’s first season were at an all-time low....
Swinney gives tough injury news on a co-starter on defense
Dabo Swinney held his weekly Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening and said Clemson came through Saturday's 31-16 win over Louisville "pretty good" from an injury standpoint. However, the (...)
jsuchanticleer.com
Women's basketball experiences first defeat of the season to Georgia
The Gamecocks traveled to Athens, Georgia for their first road game of the season against the University of Georgia. The team opened up their season last Monday with a dominating win against Shorter University, 114-33, the largest season-opening win in the program’s history. In their matchup against the Bulldogs on Sunday, November 13th, the women’s team experienced their first loss of the season in a highly competitive battle. This low-scoring game ended in UGA’s favor, 52-44, with over 2,170 people in attendance at Stegeman Coliseum.
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
wdrb.com
Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home
MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
wbiw.com
Officer conducts traffic stop and makes arrest
BEDFORD – A Kentucky woman was arrested early Friday, November 4th after a Bedford Police officer conducted a traffic stop for not having plates on a vehicle or a trailer. The vehicle was stopped at G and 16th streets and spoke to the male driver and his female passenger 31-year-old Tobi Grider, of Russell Springs, KY.
Comments / 0