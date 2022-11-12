ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliceville, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama at South Alabama Preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Mobile Tuesday night for a matchup against South Alabama, its first road game of the season. Alabama (2-0) is off to a fast start with wins against likely NCAA Tournament teams Longwood and Liberty last week and have been ranked eighteenth in the latest AP poll.
MOBILE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Signee Honored With Billboard in Hometown

The Alabama women's basketball team signed Essence Cody, arguably one of the best players in the 2023 class, last week. The Valdosta, Ga. native was honored by her hometown with a billboard, celebrating her signing with the Crimson Tide. Cody's current high school head coach, E.A. Wilcox, made a post on social media highlighting this.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron

Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

South Alabama basketball set for historic visit from Alabama on Tuesday

South Alabama basketball will make a little bit of history on Tuesday night, hosting Alabama for the first time at the Mitchell Center. The Jaguars (1-1) take on the 18th-ranked Crimson Tide (2-0) in a game that will tip off at 9 p.m. and be televised live by ESPNU. The late tip is to accommodate a Mid-American Conference football game between Toledo and Bowling Green that begins at 6 p.m. and is also airing on ESPNU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Dominates Opening Round of NCAA Tournament

Alabama kicked off the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night by defeating the Jackson State Tigers 9-0. It was an all-around effort by the Crimson Tide. The team prioritized its passing and made sure everyone got in on the action. The defense was able to complete another shutout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s All-Time Passing Leader Joins a Restarting Football League

AJ McCarron, the starting Alabama quarterback from 2011-2013, has been drafted by the St. Louis BattleHawks, a team from the revived Xtreme Football League (XFL). The Mobile, Ala. native was a four-star recruit coming out of St. Paul's Episcopal in the class of 2009. The fourth-best recruit in the state of Alabama stayed close to home and signed with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   The roadway remains closed at this time.   The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.   Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle Colbert Co. crash

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Colbert County claimed the life of a 20-year-old Leighton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Destiny Greenwood was critically injured on Nov. 10 when she drove off the road, and then struck a ditch and a utility pole.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
mycbs4.com

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. One person was killed after their vehicle caught on fire. The other driver was transported […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
