ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myaggienation.com

Cessna: It's time for A&M to pick up the pieces

The thought in August was Texas A&M would get healthy this week and play many reserves against Massachusetts in preparation of taking care of business against LSU in the regular-season finale before heading to a New Year’s Day Six bowl or if the Aggies got lucky, the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Six Texas A&M soccer players earn spots on All-District 7 academic team

Texas A&M’s Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds made the All-District 7 academic team Tuesday. Boeckmann has a 3.58 grade-point average majoring in general studies. Carroll has a 3.58 GPA in health. Colvin has a 3.77 GPA in marketing. Hayes has a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management. Matula has a 3.89 GPA in general engineering, and Pounds has a 4.00 GPA in accounting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Aggies sign 2023 guard

Texas A&M men's basketball announced the signing of Baltimore, Maryland high school guard Bryce Lindsay on Sunday. Currently, the guard is playing a post-graduate season at IMG Academy. During the 2021-22 season though, Lindsay averaged 19.6 points, three rebounds and three assists for St. Frances Academy in Maryland. He also won a Class 3A state championship as a freshman at Baltimore Polytechnic.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy