Texas A&M swimming teams to compete at Art Adamson Invite with eye on postseason
The college swimming and diving postseason is four months away, but it will be in the back of the minds of competitors at the 10th annual Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday through Friday at Texas A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium. “This is the closest thing we have to get ready...
Cessna: It's time for A&M to pick up the pieces
The thought in August was Texas A&M would get healthy this week and play many reserves against Massachusetts in preparation of taking care of business against LSU in the regular-season finale before heading to a New Year’s Day Six bowl or if the Aggies got lucky, the College Football Playoff.
Six Texas A&M soccer players earn spots on All-District 7 academic team
Texas A&M’s Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds made the All-District 7 academic team Tuesday. Boeckmann has a 3.58 grade-point average majoring in general studies. Carroll has a 3.58 GPA in health. Colvin has a 3.77 GPA in marketing. Hayes has a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management. Matula has a 3.89 GPA in general engineering, and Pounds has a 4.00 GPA in accounting.
Rebounding, defensive effort propels Aggie women's basketball past Army
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team used an aggressive defensive effort to power the Aggies past Army 73-49 Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M (2-0) shot just 37.7% from the field, but the Aggies used rebounding, second-chance points and forcing turnovers to lead them past the Black Knights (1-2). The...
Aggies sign 2023 guard
Texas A&M men's basketball announced the signing of Baltimore, Maryland high school guard Bryce Lindsay on Sunday. Currently, the guard is playing a post-graduate season at IMG Academy. During the 2021-22 season though, Lindsay averaged 19.6 points, three rebounds and three assists for St. Frances Academy in Maryland. He also won a Class 3A state championship as a freshman at Baltimore Polytechnic.
