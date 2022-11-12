ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

FiveThirtyEight

Sure, TCU Could Make The Playoff. But More Importantly, It Earned Texas Football Bragging Rights.

Bragging rights are the lifeblood of football, and perhaps no state is more passionate about that fact than Texas. You may have heard that the state has a particular fondness for the sport, to the point that no one can seem to distinguish whether it’s the high school or college classification — or simply the Dallas Cowboys — that operates as the state’s de facto religion. So when the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Longhorns squared off on Saturday, it wasn’t just another game — it was a battle to be unofficially crowned king of football in the game’s most avid habitat.
FORT WORTH, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Golf Channel

Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas

The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
STILLWATER, OK
FanSided

5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU

Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
AUSTIN, TX
baylorbears.com

FB at Texas to Kick Off at 11 a.m.

WACO, Texas -- The Baylor football regular-season finale at Texas has been selected for an 11 a.m. kickoff and will be televised on either ESPN or ABC, it was announced by the conference office on Monday morning. Baylor (6-4, 4-3 Big 12 Conference) will wrap up its home schedule on...
WACO, TX
myaggienation.com

Six Texas A&M soccer players earn spots on All-District 7 academic team

Texas A&M’s Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds made the All-District 7 academic team Tuesday. Boeckmann has a 3.58 grade-point average majoring in general studies. Carroll has a 3.58 GPA in health. Colvin has a 3.77 GPA in marketing. Hayes has a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management. Matula has a 3.89 GPA in general engineering, and Pounds has a 4.00 GPA in accounting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
University of Connecticut

No. 6 UConn, No. 3 Texas to Face Off on FS1 Monday

STORRS, Conn. – The No. 6 UConn women's basketball team (1-0) hosts No. 3 Texas (1-0) in a top-10 matchup on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion. The game will air on FS1 and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield (97-9 ESPN). The Huskies will retire UConn legend...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
myaggienation.com

Cessna: It's time for A&M to pick up the pieces

The thought in August was Texas A&M would get healthy this week and play many reserves against Massachusetts in preparation of taking care of business against LSU in the regular-season finale before heading to a New Year’s Day Six bowl or if the Aggies got lucky, the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Aggies sign 2023 guard

Texas A&M men's basketball announced the signing of Baltimore, Maryland high school guard Bryce Lindsay on Sunday. Currently, the guard is playing a post-graduate season at IMG Academy. During the 2021-22 season though, Lindsay averaged 19.6 points, three rebounds and three assists for St. Frances Academy in Maryland. He also won a Class 3A state championship as a freshman at Baltimore Polytechnic.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11

Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

Player benched for absolutely ridiculous reason

It doesn’t take an expert to realize that things haven’t quite gone according to plan for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies this season. After signing a historically great recruiting class during the offseason, the Aggies have had a terribly disappointing 2022 college football season, winning just three games so far this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on what's next for Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies have been called the most disappointing team in college football by some and that’s not necessarily a bold statement, given the fact the team currently holds an overall record of 3-7 with just 1 win in conference play after the Aggies were projected to be among the nation’s best teams at the beginning of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

