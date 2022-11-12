Read full article on original website
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M swimming teams to compete at Art Adamson Invite with eye on postseason
The college swimming and diving postseason is four months away, but it will be in the back of the minds of competitors at the 10th annual Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday through Friday at Texas A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium. “This is the closest thing we have to get ready...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M volleyball team to host LSU on Senior Night
LSU (14-11, 8-7) is in seventh place in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-14, 4-11) is 11th. The Aggies will end the regular season with two matches at Missouri on Saturday and Sunday in Columbia, Missouri.
FiveThirtyEight
Sure, TCU Could Make The Playoff. But More Importantly, It Earned Texas Football Bragging Rights.
Bragging rights are the lifeblood of football, and perhaps no state is more passionate about that fact than Texas. You may have heard that the state has a particular fondness for the sport, to the point that no one can seem to distinguish whether it’s the high school or college classification — or simply the Dallas Cowboys — that operates as the state’s de facto religion. So when the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Longhorns squared off on Saturday, it wasn’t just another game — it was a battle to be unofficially crowned king of football in the game’s most avid habitat.
voiceofmotown.com
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
4 key recruits impressed by Texas football, despite loss to TCU
Two of the biggest recruiting weekends of the fall thus far for Texas football seem to be plagued with missed opportunities. Last weekend, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t get it done when it mattered against the No. 4 ranked and undefeated TCU Horned Frogs at home. Sark...
Golf Channel
Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas
The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU
Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
baylorbears.com
FB at Texas to Kick Off at 11 a.m.
WACO, Texas -- The Baylor football regular-season finale at Texas has been selected for an 11 a.m. kickoff and will be televised on either ESPN or ABC, it was announced by the conference office on Monday morning. Baylor (6-4, 4-3 Big 12 Conference) will wrap up its home schedule on...
myaggienation.com
Six Texas A&M soccer players earn spots on All-District 7 academic team
Texas A&M’s Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds made the All-District 7 academic team Tuesday. Boeckmann has a 3.58 grade-point average majoring in general studies. Carroll has a 3.58 GPA in health. Colvin has a 3.77 GPA in marketing. Hayes has a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management. Matula has a 3.89 GPA in general engineering, and Pounds has a 4.00 GPA in accounting.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
University of Connecticut
No. 6 UConn, No. 3 Texas to Face Off on FS1 Monday
STORRS, Conn. – The No. 6 UConn women's basketball team (1-0) hosts No. 3 Texas (1-0) in a top-10 matchup on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion. The game will air on FS1 and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield (97-9 ESPN). The Huskies will retire UConn legend...
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
myaggienation.com
Cessna: It's time for A&M to pick up the pieces
The thought in August was Texas A&M would get healthy this week and play many reserves against Massachusetts in preparation of taking care of business against LSU in the regular-season finale before heading to a New Year’s Day Six bowl or if the Aggies got lucky, the College Football Playoff.
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
myaggienation.com
Aggies sign 2023 guard
Texas A&M men's basketball announced the signing of Baltimore, Maryland high school guard Bryce Lindsay on Sunday. Currently, the guard is playing a post-graduate season at IMG Academy. During the 2021-22 season though, Lindsay averaged 19.6 points, three rebounds and three assists for St. Frances Academy in Maryland. He also won a Class 3A state championship as a freshman at Baltimore Polytechnic.
myaggienation.com
Rebounding, defensive effort propels Aggie women's basketball past Army
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team used an aggressive defensive effort to power the Aggies past Army 73-49 Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M (2-0) shot just 37.7% from the field, but the Aggies used rebounding, second-chance points and forcing turnovers to lead them past the Black Knights (1-2). The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11
Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
thecomeback.com
Player benched for absolutely ridiculous reason
It doesn’t take an expert to realize that things haven’t quite gone according to plan for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies this season. After signing a historically great recruiting class during the offseason, the Aggies have had a terribly disappointing 2022 college football season, winning just three games so far this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum weighs in on what's next for Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies have been called the most disappointing team in college football by some and that’s not necessarily a bold statement, given the fact the team currently holds an overall record of 3-7 with just 1 win in conference play after the Aggies were projected to be among the nation’s best teams at the beginning of the season.
KWTX
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee on Monday morning issued suspensions against Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson; and against Harker Heights High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Celneque Bobbitt, and the Harker Heights High School boys basketball program, in another case.
