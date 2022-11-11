Looking to work for a dynamic organization that is truly making a difference in the lives of girls? Want to know that what you is contributing to making big changes? Join a team that uses a 4 prong approach to change policies for girls at risk or in the juvenile justice system! At the Policy Center, we utilize research, advocacy, training and technical assistance and Model Programming to change the lives of girls by changing laws! We have changed 5 laws in the 9 years we have been open. Join our team as a Mental Health Therapist and know that what you do isn’t just touching one life but is contributing to making the community and State better.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO