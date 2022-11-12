Read full article on original website
Ned Lamont announces administrative changes for 2nd term as Connecticut governor
A week after winning re-election, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced administrative changes for his second term in office.
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
Like segregationists of old, Tong raps outside agitators
On the Friday before the state election, Governor Lamont and state Attorney General William Tong seized the last opportunity of their campaigns to show that most of Connecticut politics is empty posturing without relevance to daily life -- indeed, to show that some of Connecticut politics is even a denial of daily life.
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
Paul Mounds, Nora Dannehy leaving Lamont administration
Mounds was promoted to chief of staff a week before the first COVID-19 case was detected in CT. Dannehy plans to join a private law practice.
Former President Trump expected to announce another run for the White House
(WFSB) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement at 9 p.m. Tuesday night and it’s widely anticipated he’s going to announce plans to run again for the White House. Two years ago, Trump won in two of Connecticut’s eight counties, taking Litchfield and Windham....
Face the Facts: Next Steps After Early Voting Receives Overwhelming Support
Connecticut voters made some history this week by showing overwhelming support for early voting. Before Tuesday, Connecticut was only one of four states in the country that didn't have some form of early in-person voting. So now that it's approved, what happens next? And when will we see the changes take effect?
Doorbell Cam Laws and Can I Legally Record A Conversation In Connecticut?
We have all seen the creepy ring cam pics of weirdos in masks staring into the lens of these micro surveillance cameras and it makes me wonder about the laws surrounding the use of home surveillance equipment. The ring cam is just one of many that are available out there on the market, but how far can you go to keep your property protected from predators?
This Week in Connecticut: Themis Klarides discusses election results
(WTNH) – Election Day is over, and the results are in. Former State Rep. Themis Klarides joined Dennis House to election results. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Connecticut passed early voting. What happens next?
Connecticut voters overwhelmingly approved early in-person voting, capping a years-long effort to expand ballot access in a state with some of the strictest election laws in the country. In addition to races for governor, Congress, state legislature, and other statewide offices, there was also a question on the ballot this...
Hayes’ Ground Game Came Late To A CT-5 Democratic Stronghold
New Britain Had 2.6K Fewer Voters Than ’18 Gubernatorial Election. Urban votes in state and federal elections are the firewalls for Democratic candidates to win competitive races in Connecticut. New Britain, the most reliable Democratic town in non-municipal years in the 5th Congressional District (CT-5), joined other cities in a lower turnout this year compared to the gubernatorial election in 2018.
Capitol Report: Lamont wins governor’s race with a 12-point victory
(WTNH) – Ned 2, Bob 0. Connecticut’s governor’s race proved to be not much of a race at all. Criticize polls all you want, but the pollsters nailed it this time around. As Governor Ned Lamont marched away with a 12-point victory over his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, what’s shocking is that in 2018 when these two ran for an open seat, it was just a 3-point margin.
Sema4 closes CT labs, cuts hundreds of jobs
Sema4, a biotechnology company that received millions of dollars in state loans to open laboratories in Branford and Stamford — and later went on to serve as a top COVID-testing contractor for the state during the first two years of the pandemic — is shuttering its Connecticut lab operations.
See Official Results From Tuesday’s Vote
Just under 30 percent of registered electors in Bridgeport voted in Tuesday’s general election that delivered major wins for Democrats across the state and provided Governor Ned Lamont another four-year term. The official moderator’s report shows 20,263 names checked as having voted in Bridgeport, down sizably from the last...
6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships
VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
Connecticut Has 5 Towns That Start With the Letter D, Can You Guess Them?
Fun fact: There are no towns in the State of Connecticut whose names start with these letters: I, J, Q, X, Y, Z. I went on a bit of a info-dig recently, looking to see if there were any odd things that stood out about the State of CT, specifically having to do with the names our towns. I found out that CT has more towns that begin with the letter "W" than any other letter (22), there are also some odd town names but no trend really jumped out at me.
Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
Pregnant women face a crisis of maternal care as multiple Connecticut hospitals seek to shutter labor and delivery centers
SHARON, Conn — A vigil took place Monday night in an effort to re-open Windham Hospital’s shuttered maternity ward. This, while in the opposite corner of the state another rural community is fighting the exact same battle at Sharon Hospital. It’s a crisis of care for women and...
‘Pies, potato chips, fish’ — new Connecticut plant converting food scraps to animal feed
With President Biden vowing this week to rein in methane emissions in the U.S. energy sector, Connecticut’s largest plant is now operational and will harness another culprit — food scraps and other organic waste. At full bore, the new Bright Feeds factory in Berlin is designed to process...
