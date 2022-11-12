Read full article on original website
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Income Investors Shouldn't Ignore These 3 Utilities Stocks
The Zacks Utilities sector has performed relatively well in 2022, down roughly 6% vs. the S&P 500’s decline of 17%. Consumers have a never-ending need for the services these companies provide, helping explain why the sector has been a brighter spot during a historically-volatile 2022. In addition to being...
Why MGM Resorts Stock Scored a Win on Tuesday
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), a legacy casino company that is pushing assertively into online/mobile betting, experienced a share price pop on Tuesday. Investors signaled their approval of the signing of a new "brand ambassador" by trading the shares nearly 1.5% higher on the day. So what. A new face...
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Weyerhaeuser Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.18% Yield (WY)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), which saw buying by Director Albert Monaco.
Diversified Royalty Stock (TSE:DIV): Should You Buy Its 8.5% Dividend?
Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV), which owns royalties in companies like Mr.Lube and Air Miles, has been in the news recently for a few reasons. Earlier today, it announced that it is raising about C$40 million through a common share offering (compared to the C$30 million originally announced yesterday). It's raising these funds at a share price of C$2.80. As a result, the stock finished around that level today, falling by 7.79%. Additionally, yesterday, DIV increased its dividend by 2.1% to C$0.24 per share, effective at the start of 2023. This brings its forward dividend yield to about 8.5%, making the stock worth considering.
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Near Highs in November and Beyond
Stocks eventually closed lower Monday, giving up earlier gains to start the week. The drop followed a big week for the stock market that included a historic one-day surge following the release of October’s consumer price index data that pointed to signs of cooling inflation. The market bounced back...
Top Analyst Reports for Pfizer, Goldman Sachs & General Electric
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc. (PFE), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and General Electric Co. (GE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Colgate, Twitter And Bath & Body Works Were Third Point’s Largest Q3 Buys. Find Out What Else They Traded Here
This week, Daniel Leob’s New York Based Hedge Fund Third Point LLC reported its trades that occurred during the quarter. The fund currently has 61 positions according to the latest SEC filing. The largest 10 positions by currently held in the fund by size with (%) weights are:. CL...
Malaysia Stock Market Set To End Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,450-point plateau although it's predicted to stop the bleeding on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
Indonesia Stock Market May See Additional Support
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive finished through the last six trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,035-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC): Time to Buy?
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a...
ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -142.86%. A...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Stock
Shift4 Payments (FOUR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
