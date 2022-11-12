ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Humour is crucial weapon in Ukraine’s online war, says media specialist

By Lottie Kilraine
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16byaG_0j8FGnbh00

A media specialist has said Ukrainians are using humour as a “vital instrument” in the online war against Russian propaganda and disinformation on social media.

Valeria Kovtun, 25, who is the head of Filter, a Ukrainian government-backed project launched in 2021 to promote media literacy, said there has been a shift in the online content being produced since Russian troops first invaded in February.

Ms Kovtun said there has been an increase in Ukrainian civilians and soldiers turning to social media to share videos and memes relating to the ongoing conflict in a more positive light through dance routines, survival tips and satirical responses to political situations.

Ms Kovtun told the PA news agency: “I think humour has become an instrument in this information war, something which we didn’t see in the first few months.

“Ukrainians are very good at creating memes and getting them viral because they know how to appeal to emotions.

“I think humour helps to keep up the spirit and of course, getting viral on social media means a message of defiance can get spread very quickly.”

Satirical accounts across social networking platforms including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok are increasingly growing in popularity with Ukrainian social media users and their Western allies.

One example of this is the Ukrainian Memes Forces, @uamemesforces on Twitter, which has more than 330,000 followers and regularly posts satirical responses and memes relating to news coming out of Ukraine .

Posts from the account use various viral imagery such as references to the US cartoon the Simpsons combined with text mocking the Russian president, Vladimir Putin , and his military.

A statement on the group’s patreon says: “The great thing about memes is that they can explain complex issues and can break the ice between strangers around the world.

“Our goal is to convey the truth about what is happening now in Ukraine with the help of memes.”

Ms Kovtun, who is a Ukrainian national currently living in London, studied at the London School of Economics but had been living in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv before war broke out in February.

Last month, she travelled back to Kyiv and witnessed Russian airstrikes on the capital, during which she observed a “clear shift” in the reaction to the bombings from civilians in the city.

“In the first few months, Ukrainians were mostly scared, they were lost and they didn’t know how to react,” Ms Kovtun said.

“I myself saw this in October when I was in Kyiv that Ukrainians seemed way calmer and when there were rocket attacks they knew what to do and where to go.

“There is a clear shift in Ukrainians’ reactions and, at the same time, there is a clear shift in how Ukraine is positioning itself to the world.

“Instead of being a country that needs saving, they are positioning themselves as a country that knows they will win but needs a little bit of support from the world to be able to do it.”

It comes as Ukrainian troops prepare to reclaim the city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, which is the only provincial capital Russia had captured during its nearly nine-month invasion.

On Friday, videos and photos began circulating on social media which appeared to show villagers hugging the Ukrainian troops and a Ukrainian flag flying over a monument in a central Kherson square for the first time since the city was seized by the Russians.

Part of Ms Kovtun’s fight against disinformation includes verifying the mass of photographs and videos being uploaded and shared online daily, as many have been proved to have been manipulated or to be spreading incorrect information.

She said it important for Ukrainians to learn the tactics and have the instruments for fact-checking online.

Ms Kovtun said: “When you are in the war zone, your security and your safety is related to your ability to filter information.

“If you are not media literate you can jeopardise yourself or your family, especially in this active phase of the war.

“For example, at one stage they were trying to sow disbelief in the Ukrainian political leadership by creating deep fakes of President Volodymyr Zelensky calling on people to lay down their arms.”

When you are in the war zone, your security and your safety is related to your ability to filter information. If you are not media literate you can jeopardise yourself or your family, especially in this active phase of the war

Valeria Kovtun, Filter

This week, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk faced criticism for introducing – a now reversed – option for users to pay a subscription fee of £6.99 a month for a blue verification badge, that was once only available to high-profile users.

Experts warned that the move could contribute to the spread of misinformation and fraud after a surge of fake accounts began using the blue checkmark to pose as powerful figures including world leaders, government departments and even Mr Musk.

Ms Kovtun said that social networking websites cannot always be expected to enforce regulation and the responsibility should fall on the individual to educate themselves in media literacy to avoid being caught out by the spread of emotionally weaponised fake news.

“When talking about freedom of speech and disinformation, the one thing we should always bear in mind is that misinformation always weaponises emotions,” Ms Kovtun said.

“Emotions make posts or tweets more viral and this means the algorithm will pick them up quickly, because by default people are reacting to emotional tweets more than they would react to a balanced piece of news.

“By developing our media literacy and our understanding of disinformation tactics, we are able to approach it in a more rational way.”

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Newsweek

Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
The Hill

The Russian army’s trouble runs deep

Nov. 6 may go down in history as one of the most important dates in the Russo-Ukrainian War. On that day, the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian armed forces penned a letter to the governor of Primorsky region in the Far East in which they openly and unabashedly blamed their commanders for the loss of 300 men and half their tanks and mechanized vehicles in just four days of fighting against the Ukrainians.
Newsweek

Ukraine Prepared to Negotiate With Russia After Putin's Out of Office

Ukraine is prepared to negotiate with Russia to end their ongoing conflict once Russian President Vladimir Putin is out of office, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday. More than eight months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the two countries continue to battle. While leaders from both Russia and...
The Independent

Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement

Former president Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president has told extensive and numerous lies throughout both his existence as a fixture in the New York City tabloids, a presidential contender and then as an occupier of the White House. He continued that tradition on Tuesday evening even as he had a more pallid and restrained delivery than his usual mode of communications at raucuous rallies. Here are five major lies that he peddled during his presidential...
PALM BEACH, FL
France 24

'Cannon fodder': Why elite Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine are angry

Soldiers from the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, an elite corps of the Russian army, published an open letter on Sunday denouncing their superiors for using them as cannon fodder in Ukraine. The criticism dominated Russian media so much that it provoked a response – the first since the beginning of hostilities – from the ministry of defence.
Newsweek

Ukraine's China Problem

In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The West must stop ‘shooting behind the duck’ and provide Ukraine the weapons it needs

Eight months into Russia’s invasion, Vladimir Putin remains committed to the territorial conquest and destruction of Ukraine. Ukrainians have had successes, such as the recent counteroffensive around Kharkiv and now Russia’s ordered pullout from Kherson. Still, the future is uncertain, with winter approaching and the outcome of Putin’s mobilization in play. The West must stop “shooting behind the duck” regarding its military aid to Ukraine.
The Intercept

Leaked Document Reveals Why Interpol Overturned U.S. “Red Notice” Against Putin Associate Yevgeny Prigozhin

On the eve of this week’s U.S. midterm election, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to acknowledge for the first time that he tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Prigozhin, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, issued a blunt statement on Monday that said, in part, “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way.”
The Independent

Chinese officials speak out in unprecedented criticism of Russia on eve of G20 OLD

Officials in China have expressed their displeasure at Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including Vladimir Putin’s non-disclosure of his plans to invade, and condemned the "irresponsibility" of suggested nuclear threats ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia.Mr Putin did not tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “the truth”, reported the Financial Times citing a Chinese official, who said that the two leaders had hailed a “no limits” alliance between Moscow and Beijing when they met just 20 days before the Kremlin launched its invasion on Ukraine in February.“If he had told us, we wouldn’t have been in such an awkward...
Newsweek

Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine

Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
UPI News

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced an additional $375.7 million in military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions targeting nearly two dozen Russians, prompting the Kremlin to blacklist 100 Canadians, including actor Jim Carey and writer Margaret Atwood, in retaliation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the military contribution and...
Newsweek

Putin Ally Posts Ominous Message About U.S. Conflict With Russia

Putin ally Margarita Simonyan posted an ominous message on Tuesday, making a nod to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962—a confrontation between the U.S. and then-Soviet Union that almost catapulted a full-scale nuclear war. In a post shared to her Telegram channel, all Simonyan wrote was "Good evening, 1962."
The Independent

Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’

Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
Washington Examiner

How the war in Ukraine is costing Russia globally

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gushing Ukraine wound is beginning to bleed into other aspects of Moscow’s foreign policy, weakening Russian power in the process. The Russian military’s modernization drive (Michael Kofman calculated that $150-$180 billion were pumped into the Russian defense budget every year between 2014-2019) hasn’t exactly worked out for Putin. The string of Russian defeats we’ve seen in Ukraine this year is stunning. But the war is also forcing Russia to prioritize Ukraine to the detriment of every other issue, such as retaining influence in Eurasia and the Middle East. A war that Putin hoped would expand Russia’s control over its near-abroad is, in fact, doing the opposite.
Reuters

Italy open to supplying air defence systems to Ukraine - official

ROME, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Italian government is readying a new arms package for Ukraine including air defence systems, a governing coalition official said on Tuesday. Western nations have been delivering more air defence hardware to Ukraine since President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for help to stop Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.
The Independent

The Independent

920K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy