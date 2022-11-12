Read full article on original website
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
WECT
Former UVA basketball star describes heartbreak after shooting leaves three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WECT) - One of the most well-known athletes from the University of Virginia says he woke up to the tragic news of Sunday night’s shooting and quickly started reaching out to his loved ones. “[My godson] texted me finally earlier [Monday] morning and said he was fine,”...
247Sports
Virginia football players D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis mong three killed in Sunday night shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia community is in mourning on Monday morning. D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. are two of three people killed in the overnight shooting at the University of Virginia. We have confirmed a report by the Richmond Times Dispatch, the linebacker was among the victims. Perry has...
247Sports
Virginia women's basketball team will compete to honor Davis, Chandler and Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia women's basketball team met as a team on Monday afternoon and evening and UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton had one clear message for her team. "I just wanted to be there for them and let them know that they were loved and not alone during this...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
wfxrtv.com
UVA community reacts after shooting
The UVA and Charlottesville community is recovering from the shock after three students were killed in a shooting. The UVA and Charlottesville community is recovering from the shock after three students were killed in a shooting. Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever …. On Tuesday, November...
WSLS
UVA linebacker, DE D’Sean Perry identified as one of three victims in Sunday’s deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry has been identified as one of three victims killed in Sunday’s shooting at a UVA parking garage along Culbreth Road. The incident unfolded at about 10:30 p.m. on a charter bus full of students returning to Charlottesville...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
WAVY News 10
3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect in custody
3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect …. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed...
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
WSLS
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honors UVA shooting victims before Monday’s game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honored UVA before Monday night’s game against USC Upstate in the wake of the tragic shooting of three UVA football players Sunday evening. There was also a moment of silence held. The team and staff sported white t-shirts...
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
UVA cancels classes in wake of campus triple shooting
The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
NBC 29 News
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony....
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott: ‘I’m not worried; I’m not going to change my message’ as UVA slips to 1-6 in ACC
A smattering of boos followed Virginia’s football team off the field at halftime of the Cavaliers’ 37-7 home loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. UVA trailed 28-0 before the smallest crowd of the season (36,529) and the smallest since the second game of the 2021 campaign. As attendance...
247Sports
UW players, coaches hit 'straight in the heart' by Devin Chandler's death in UVA shooting
MADISON, Wis. — With coaches preparing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and players arriving for a workout, Monday morning started as usual for the Wisconsin Badgers. Defensive end Rodas Johnson was in the weight room. Running back Isaac Guerendo was getting ready in the locker room. Quarterback Graham Mertz was...
Should school shooters get the death penalty automatically?
A tragic shooting on campus at the University Of Virginia killed three football players and wounded two others. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones was taken into custody.
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 3, injured 2 others at University of Virginia
Three people have died and two others were injured following a shooting on the University of Virginia's campus Sunday evening.
3 dead in University of Virginia shooting were members of football team; suspect in custody
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team has been taken into custody. The suspect in the Sunday night shooting was identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Two others were wounded in the shooting, which happened on a bus […]
