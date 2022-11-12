ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

A Closer Look: In the Rain, Cold, and Snow

Another weekend filled with football for me – Lake on Friday, Mount Union on Saturday afternoon, Canton South Saturday night and the Browns Sunday – what a way to go!. Congrats to Lake and Massillon who move on and also to South for the great season they had. Mangreat plays and exciting things happened in both HS playoff games we broadcast but it is the Mount Union at Baldwin Wallace game I want to discuss. Not the final play that most every football fan in America has seen by now (If you haven’t, check it out – it is unbelievable), but what made it possible for that play to even occur, that I want to talk about.
CANTON, OH
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville

After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
LOUISVILLE, OH
East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Sparta fire crews have been busy since Thursday, trying to contain a brush fire at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Pike Township. The department said Sunday that the fire was just smoldering. There was active fire starting Thursday afternoon...
EAST SPARTA, OH
Eviction numbers on the rise in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron see’s around 300 evictions each month. This is an issue that Steven McGarrity, the executive director of Community Legal Aid in Akron, called a crisis. “Housing is everything," he said. "Without a home you don’t have a school to go to,...
AKRON, OH
AAA: Diesel Tops $6, Drops Back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fuel prices are dropping across the board, and that’s certainly good news for truck drivers and other owners of diesel-fueled vehicles. After topping six-dollars as recently as Saturday here in Stark County, the AAA average price for diesel is down to...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Six-Figure, Companion Animal Loss in North Canton House Fire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unusual suspected cause for a house fire in North Canton that snuffed out the lives of five dogs and a cat. The city’s fire department says peat moss that had recently been stirred up in a basement container likely heated up, starting a fire that ran up through the walls.
NORTH CANTON, OH
77-year-old man missing from Massillon found

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been canceled for missing 77-year-old Richard Fries of Massillon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed. Fries drove away from his Suzette Avenue home at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. He was described in the alert as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds,...
MASSILLON, OH
‘A Christmas Story’ House Up for Sale

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio is shown. (AP Photo/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum, File) CLEVELAND, Ohio (Nwews Talk 1480 WHBC) – The iconic “A Christmas Story” house in Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH

