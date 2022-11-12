Read full article on original website
whbc.com
A Closer Look: In the Rain, Cold, and Snow
Another weekend filled with football for me – Lake on Friday, Mount Union on Saturday afternoon, Canton South Saturday night and the Browns Sunday – what a way to go!. Congrats to Lake and Massillon who move on and also to South for the great season they had. Mangreat plays and exciting things happened in both HS playoff games we broadcast but it is the Mount Union at Baldwin Wallace game I want to discuss. Not the final play that most every football fan in America has seen by now (If you haven’t, check it out – it is unbelievable), but what made it possible for that play to even occur, that I want to talk about.
Game Balls from the OHSAA regional semifinals: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 13 performances during the OHSAA regional football semifinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: All season, Kirtland’s backs put up big yards...
whbc.com
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville
After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
Man found in OH with missing Cleveland girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
What’s the trademark in Akron?
Each city has its own trademark, which represents the image of this city. What do you think is the trademark that best represents Akron? Why?
whbc.com
East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’
PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Sparta fire crews have been busy since Thursday, trying to contain a brush fire at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Pike Township. The department said Sunday that the fire was just smoldering. There was active fire starting Thursday afternoon...
spectrumnews1.com
Eviction numbers on the rise in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron see’s around 300 evictions each month. This is an issue that Steven McGarrity, the executive director of Community Legal Aid in Akron, called a crisis. “Housing is everything," he said. "Without a home you don’t have a school to go to,...
whbc.com
AAA: Diesel Tops $6, Drops Back
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fuel prices are dropping across the board, and that’s certainly good news for truck drivers and other owners of diesel-fueled vehicles. After topping six-dollars as recently as Saturday here in Stark County, the AAA average price for diesel is down to...
whbc.com
Family Seeking Assistance for North Canton Woman Following Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daughter of a North Canton woman who lost her home and most of her companion animals in a Sunday fire is asking for some GoFundMe help. Sharon Mallady was not home at the time of the fire in the 1200...
Boardman strip gets new auto dealer
There's a new auto dealer selling cars along the famed strip of dealerships in Boardman.
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
whbc.com
Six-Figure, Companion Animal Loss in North Canton House Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unusual suspected cause for a house fire in North Canton that snuffed out the lives of five dogs and a cat. The city’s fire department says peat moss that had recently been stirred up in a basement container likely heated up, starting a fire that ran up through the walls.
cleveland19.com
77-year-old man missing from Massillon found
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been canceled for missing 77-year-old Richard Fries of Massillon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed. Fries drove away from his Suzette Avenue home at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. He was described in the alert as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds,...
Man, dog displaced after Akron house fire
A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.
whbc.com
‘A Christmas Story’ House Up for Sale
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio is shown. (AP Photo/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum, File) CLEVELAND, Ohio (Nwews Talk 1480 WHBC) – The iconic “A Christmas Story” house in Cleveland...
Accident: I-90 E closed between Nagel and Crocker in Avon, use Detroit instead
According to a statement from the Avon Police Department on Twitter, I-90 is closed in between Nagel Road and Crocker Road due to an accident. Drivers should use Detroit as an alternate.
Police looking for missing Cleveland girl
Ary'onna Warren, 17, was last seen near MetroHealth Hospital on Thursday.
Akron's Holiday Tree Festival returns to in-person splendor
The pandemic grinch forced an Akron favorite to go virtual the past two years, but the Holiday Tree Festival has returned with in-person festivities at the John S. Knight Center.
Akron to renovate 1 of 2 outdoor pools
It may be the middle of November, but the City of Akron is already looking forward to the summer of 2023.
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
