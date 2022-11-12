ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

indybay.org

Fears of Nuclear War Give Rise to Nationwide Protests

Elected Leaders and Weapons Makers Urged to Deescalate Risk of Apocalypse. It has been 60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and now may be the closest the world has been to a nuclear war since then. In October, anti-war activists in the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley joined others across the nation in holding street protests to demand that their elected leaders take a stand and work to reduce the risk of nuclear war. On November 10, Youth vs Apocalypse, CodePink, Veterans for Peace and others rallied in front of weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin's San Francisco office, where they created a street mural with the message "Defund Violence."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane

SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal  justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Solar setup at Oakland church provides energy security for community

OAKLAND -- Climate change is making power cutoffs and interruptions a common occurrence and that tends to hit working-class neighborhoods the hardest. but a church in Oakland has become a model for providing refuge during those situations.Take a drive through east Oakland and there's one thing you don't see much --  rooftop solar panels.It is working-class neighborhoods that bear more of the cost as affluent people become more energy independent. At Faith Baptist Church, pastor Curtis Robinson raised money to go solar about seven years ago."When we got the solar panels, I was like, 'let's do battery storage next,'" he said....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
KRON4 News

Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts

California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanjoseinside.com

Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race

After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: He went postal (literally)

Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
SAUSALITO, CA
svvoice.com

Treehouse Hotel Headed to Sunnyvale

SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable brand management company founded by Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, announced on Sept. 20 that the first Treehouse Hotel to open in the U.S. will be in Sunnyvale, CA, in the high-tech heart of Silicon Valley, in late 2023. The free-spirited, environmentally conscious lifestyle brand creatively captures the carefree comfort, freedom, nostalgia and fun of childhood. Every Treehouse Hotel is founded on the adventurous ideas that inspire a child to build their “treehouse” and hang with real and imaginary friends. Treehouse Sunnyvale will fuse the creativity, innovation, and adventure of the dynamic Silicon Valley with the brand’s warm and whimsical ethos.
SUNNYVALE, CA

