Harry Styles's Charming New Gucci Campaign Is Here and I Can't Stop Staring
"Just let me adore you" seems to be the guiding principle behind Gucci's latest collaboration with Harry Styles. The entire campaign, conceived by the brand's creative director, Alessandro Michele, is a feast for the eyes not only of Styles' millions of fans around the world but also for fashion devotees everywhere.
I'm Obsessed With Wearing Boots RN, so I Styled 5 Pairs I Want in My Wardrobe
When it comes to boots, I'll try just about any trend or style at least once. Between chunky Chelsea boots, lace-ups, and quilted rain boots, I've yet to meet a style I don't like. Because I'm in the mood to pretty much exclusively wear boots right now and because the rainy, snowy (even muddy!) weather often requires them, I've styled five looks around my new favorite pairs from Sperry. No matter what type of weather I'm dressing for on any given day, I can rely on this brand for stylish footwear that will take on the elements. If you're ready to switch up your go-to cold-weather outfit or simply craving some fresh boot-styling inspo, you're in the right place.
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore Birkenstocks in the Most November-in-L.A. Way
There are certain celebrities that I instantly associate with L.A., and one of them is Gwyneth Paltrow. Everything about her screams sophisticated Southern California, including her effortless-yet-chic wardrobe. Speaking of Los Angeles, it follows its own set of rules when it comes to fall and winter weather, and so do its residents when it comes to their fall and winter wardrobes.
Kendall and Kylie Just Made the Case For This "Ugly" Shoe Trend Still Being Cool
Kendall and Kylie Jenner probably don't always think alike, but when it comes to a certain shoe trend, they clearly do. And since this shoe trend was wildly popular last fall and winter (some might say that it peaked then), I thought you might be interested in its fate. The...
I Basically Only Wear Relaxed Jeans Now—5 Simple Items I Wear With Them
Skinny jeans used to be my denim cut du jour. While I still consider the silhouette to be a classic choice, I don’t wear them as much and favor more relaxed styles now. In fact, I feel like my go-to jeans have been getting baggier and baggier over the last few seasons. And that brings me to why I’m here today. I thought I’d highlight a few of the pieces I wear with said coveted denim styles to bring you some styling and shopping inspiration.
Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 30 Best Fashion Finds This Month
Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
8 New Classic Outfit Ideas I'm Stealing From Celebrities
As I'm sure you've noticed, celebrities wear their fair share of high-fashion, experimental outfits, especially on the red carpet. But they're also just like us in some ways and opt to wear low-key looks that veer more classic than ultra-trendy. The classic outfits I've been drawn to as of late don't consist of just jeans and a T-shirt—they're a bit more special. Think sweatpants with a leather trench coat or bright red trousers with a white button-down. These are the types of new classic outfits Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and more stylish celebrities are wearing.
Anya Taylor-Joy May Have Single-Handedly Brought Back '60s Go-Go Boots
While we're currently knee-deep in the 2000s fashion renaissance, that doesn't mean it's the only decade that's coming back with a vengeance. If Anya Taylor-Joy's newest outfit is any indicator, '60s style will be enjoying a comeback any minute now. Photographed in Los Angeles—where bare legs in November are the norm—she wore a cute gingham mini dress with white knee-high boots reminiscent of one '60s staple: go-go boots.
I'm Making Every Winter Outfit Cooler With This Jewelry Styling Trick
If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I have classic style. I continue to gravitate toward looks that are sleek, a touch trendy, and versatile enough for multiple occasions. This season, there are plenty of pieces speaking to my style senses, but what I'm loving even more is the jewelry I can style with my looks.
French Women Always Look Chic in Winter Thanks to These 8 Items
It's not always an easy feat to keep our levels of chicness high when the temps dip low, but who better to inspire our winter outfits than the fashion-forward French, who basically embody the words "effortlessly chic"? In fact, throughout many years of writing about French-girl style, I've kept a close eye on items French women always reach for to look chic and polished through the cold-weather season.
I'm Nordstrom's Fashion Editor—These Are the Under-$150 Items You Won't Regret
If you love Nordstrom as much as we do and want to stock up on some seriously stylish winter finds without paying a small fortune, then this one's for you. We always love to bring you the chicest pieces that are worthy of your wallet, so we tapped into Nordstrom's fashion managing editor, Kate Bellman, to get the insider scoop on the affordable must-have items you won't regret buying for winter. Below, you'll find a little something for every sartorial taste, from holiday-party pieces to cozy knits and essential basics—all clocking in at under $150.
Princess Kate Just Made This $60 Mango Dress Sell Out Lightning-Fast
It's clear from looking at photos of Princess Kate that she's happiest when she's around kids. That was certainly the case during her latest outing at the Colham Manor Children's Centre, which she paid a visit to on behalf of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore an understated yet chic outfit comprised of a Hobbs London coat, a Mango dress, Kiki Mcdonough earrings, and Gianvito Rossi shoes, all in varying shades of forest green.
Florence Pugh Wore 5-Inch Platform Boots to the Airport Like It's No Big Deal
Even though platform boots have surged in popularity lately, I have to admit that I've yet to jump on board. But when I eventually test-drive the trend, I reckon it won't be at the airport à la Florence Pugh or Kate Beckinsale. More power to the ladies for daring to wear them while traveling, but clunky platform boots just aren't practical when you're schlepping through security without TSA PreCheck (and without a private plane).
These 6 Easy and Affordable Accessories Upgrade Any Outfit to a 10/10
Trends come in all kinds of sizes, but surprisingly, the tiny ones often hold the power to change an entire outfit. Yes, I'm talking about accessories. Jewelry, handbags, shoes—they all make the difference. And if you paid close attention to the runways this year, you'd find that many designers used little details and styling tricks to elevate pieces that were otherwise minimal in design. It brings an approachable touch to fashion—even if you can't afford the Miu Miu look off the runway, you can still replicate small details like double belts or tall socks and ballet flats.
Kim Kardashian's Most Recent Mani Proves Press-Ons Are Chic as Hell
If there's one thing that the Kardashian sisters are always serving major inspiration for, it's their nails. At the Baby2Baby Gala on Sunday, Kim Kardashian showed up with razor-sharp pointed French tips to be honored with the Giving Tree Award for her service to children in need. In fact, these...
My Friends Are Already Asking for Gift Ideas—I'm Sending Them These 16
As soon as the clock struck midnight on November 1, my DMs were flooded with panicked requests for holiday gift recommendations from my friends. The most efficient way to help everyone check off their shopping lists was to direct them to one retailer, and this year, I'm loving what Calvin Klein has to offer. The brand's curated gift guides have landed, and to be honest, I'm not sure what I love more: the sherpa style jackets, the stylish men's sweaters, or the collection of cozy winter accessories that I would wear all season long. Below, I've curated 16 pieces that would make thoughtful gifts for quite literally anyone, and I'm stocking up on a few of them for myself. So if you too are already panicking, you better keep scrolling before these gifts are gone.
Chunky Knits Are Staples—29 Styles I Like (That Look Great With Jeans)
If I were to rattle off the list of items I turn to week after week during the fall and winter months, a chunky or oversize sweater would be one of the staples at the top of my list. What can I say? The knitwear silhouette is not only cozy with the relaxed fit but also incredibly chic and elevated-feeling. And honestly, it doesn't take more than adding a pair of jeans to create a standout, cool look with that trusty chunky knit.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Iconic Puffer Coat That Sells Out Every Winter—Guaranteed
Like clockwork, North Face's ultra-warm 1996 Nuptse puffer coat is back at the first sign of chilly weather, this time on Hailey Bieber. Sure, the weather is in the mid-60s in L.A., but that didn't stop the model from breaking out her winter wardrobe, tossing on the iconic style with an ACNE Studios beanie, low-rise jeans, and every celebrity's favorite Adidas sneakers, the Samba. Weather-appropriate or not, her debuting her Nuptse is a sign, or better yet, a warning (a warning to get your hands on one before every colorway and size sells out and spikes in price on the secondhand market, that is).
No Lie—I Tried Hailey Bieber's Blush Hack, and My Face Has Never Looked Better
As a beauty editor, I live for product recommendations and makeup tips. The good news is that I never have to look very far to find them because celebrities are rife with them. It only makes sense. After all, they spend a lot of time on set and in the makeup chair learning from the best makeup artists in the business.
Yep, I Just Found the Perfect Mango Dupe for Hailey Bieber's Gorgeous $1900 Coat
In the winter, a good coat has the power to make anything look good, even if it's just a groutfit and sneakers. No one understands this and uses it to their advantage quite as masterfully as Hailey Bieber, as proven by one of her recent ensembles. For a lunch date...
