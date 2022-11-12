ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Boonville, Blair Oaks football secure district championships

Boonville defeated Moberly 28-13 on Friday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 championship, the program’s first in 11 seasons. Quarterback Colby Caton continued his terrific postseason with another four-touchdown effort in the victory, with three of the scores coming on the ground. Caton’s 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter secured the district title for the Pirates.
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri softball releases 2023 schedule

Missouri softball released its 2023 schedule Tuesday. The Tigers travel to Clearwater, Florida, to open the season Feb. 10 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, where they’ll face Texas, Fordham, Louisville, Northwestern and Prairie View A&M.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Breakdown of Missouri versus Tennessee

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 19th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about what happened in Missouri versus Tennessee and how "the wheels fell off" according to Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz. Missouri trailed 28-24 in the third quarter before allowing 38 unanswered points.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Bailey, McGuire make 2023 decisions known as MU gets set for senior day

When Missouri honors 21 seniors this Saturday for senior day, linebacker Chad Bailey will not be among them. The fifth-year senior, who claimed a starting job midway through last season, will return for his final year of eligibility in 2023. Bailey ranks fifth on the team with 38 tackles this...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri’s defense looks to move past uncharacteristic Tennessee performance

Missouri’s defense was punched in the mouth in Knoxville, Tennessee, this past Saturday, and there’s no way around it. It’s difficult to sugarcoat a performance in which the Tigers gave up nine touchdowns on 14 offensive possessions and 724 yards. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and his staff knew it was bad. Players knew it, too. For the first time since it gave up 40 points to Kansas State on Sept. 12, the defense is forced to respond to a disastrous afternoon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

Missouri men's basketball rolls SIUE behind Hodge's 30 points

Kobe Brown played just two minutes in the first half. But one would never guess that the preseason All-SEC first team selection wasn’t on the floor, as Missouri weathered first-half foul trouble, controlled the glass and pushed the tempo on its way to a dominant 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU's depth key in victory over Lindenwood

Just more than two minutes into the first half of Missouri men’s basketball’s win over Lindenwood on Sunday, Tre Gomillion subbed into the game for starting guard DeAndre Gholston, who returned two minutes later for fellow starter Noah Carter. It was one of many rotations the Tigers made,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers share the wealth in 82-53 win over Lindenwood

For the third straight game, Missouri men’s basketball reached the 20-assist mark, as the Tigers beat Lindenwood 82-53 on Sunday at home. MU improved to 3-0 after playing its first regular-season matchup with the Lions (1-2). After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown would like to lead the team...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Four things we've learned about Missouri during its 4-0 start

An eighth of the way into a long — but intriguing — season, Missouri sits at 4-0 after a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Despite playing Southern Indiana, Penn, Lindenwood and SIUE, it is an impressive start to the Dennis Gates era, with only Frank Haith (17-0) starting his MU tenure with a better record over the past 60 years. Four games in, here’s what is to take away from what Missouri has done so far.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU swim and dive to host Mizzou Invite

Missouri swim and dive will host the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center starting Wednesday. The swimming prelims begin at 9:30 a.m., and the diving prelims will begin at noon on each of the meet’s three days. The finals for swimming start at 5:30 p.m. each day, with...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Recruiting roundup: Missouri offers three-star lineman Ginther

The class of 2024 recruiting circuit is heating up for Missouri. One of the latest offers went to three-star interior offensive lineman Gage Ginther of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ginther ranked fifth at his position in Colorado, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman holds five...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Sights of the first snow in Columbia

After four record breaking high temperatures in early November, Columbia and mid-Missouri residents saw the first snow of the season on Monday night. Flurries continued into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are excepted to remain cold throughout the week, according to a weather report from KOMU 8 News, with lows in the 10s and 20s.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Nov. 14, 2022

Georgia Ellen McLean, 102, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joyce Bentley, 89, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Freezing temperatures in Columbia bring snow, weather advisories

The first measurable snow of the season is expected Monday night heading into Tuesday. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a winter weather advisory for Boone County early Monday morning, cautioning residents to be mindful of hazardous road conditions and freezing temperatures.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Nostalgia, surprises in 'Little House on the Prairie' musical at Rock Bridge

The musical “Little House on the Prairie,” showing this weekend at Rock Bridge High School, offers a dose of nostalgia — and a few twists. “The version that is on the stage here is a love story and a story of a family trying to find a home,” said Sandra Welty, drama teacher at Rock Bridge and director and producer of “Little House.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Volunteers offer overnight warming for homeless

A temporary warming center at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church was open all three nights over the weekend to provide a warm shelter for some of Columbia’s unhoused population during the onset of cold weather. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church worked together to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

One arrested in connection to Blue Ridge Road death

A woman died from a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road on Sunday night, according to a probable cause statement. April Joann Brooks, 42, of Cuba, Missouri, was found dead in a running vehicle by law enforcement early Monday morning. The probable cause statement said the victim, Williams, an adult witness and the witness’s 2-year-old child were in the car at the time of the fatal shooting.
CUBA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Welcome changes to CPS gifted education program, but more work needs to be done

Gifted education is a valuable opportunity that, unfortunately, has often been restricted to those with racial and economic privilege. In Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the gifted education program is known as Extended Educational Experiences (EEE). EEE has historically served mostly white and Asian students who are middle class or wealthy.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy