The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
Boonville, Blair Oaks football secure district championships
Boonville defeated Moberly 28-13 on Friday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 championship, the program’s first in 11 seasons. Quarterback Colby Caton continued his terrific postseason with another four-touchdown effort in the victory, with three of the scores coming on the ground. Caton’s 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter secured the district title for the Pirates.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri softball releases 2023 schedule
Missouri softball released its 2023 schedule Tuesday. The Tigers travel to Clearwater, Florida, to open the season Feb. 10 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, where they’ll face Texas, Fordham, Louisville, Northwestern and Prairie View A&M.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Breakdown of Missouri versus Tennessee
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 19th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about what happened in Missouri versus Tennessee and how "the wheels fell off" according to Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz. Missouri trailed 28-24 in the third quarter before allowing 38 unanswered points.
Columbia Missourian
Bailey, McGuire make 2023 decisions known as MU gets set for senior day
When Missouri honors 21 seniors this Saturday for senior day, linebacker Chad Bailey will not be among them. The fifth-year senior, who claimed a starting job midway through last season, will return for his final year of eligibility in 2023. Bailey ranks fifth on the team with 38 tackles this...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s defense looks to move past uncharacteristic Tennessee performance
Missouri’s defense was punched in the mouth in Knoxville, Tennessee, this past Saturday, and there’s no way around it. It’s difficult to sugarcoat a performance in which the Tigers gave up nine touchdowns on 14 offensive possessions and 724 yards. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and his staff knew it was bad. Players knew it, too. For the first time since it gave up 40 points to Kansas State on Sept. 12, the defense is forced to respond to a disastrous afternoon.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball rolls SIUE behind Hodge's 30 points
Kobe Brown played just two minutes in the first half. But one would never guess that the preseason All-SEC first team selection wasn’t on the floor, as Missouri weathered first-half foul trouble, controlled the glass and pushed the tempo on its way to a dominant 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
MU's depth key in victory over Lindenwood
Just more than two minutes into the first half of Missouri men’s basketball’s win over Lindenwood on Sunday, Tre Gomillion subbed into the game for starting guard DeAndre Gholston, who returned two minutes later for fellow starter Noah Carter. It was one of many rotations the Tigers made,...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers share the wealth in 82-53 win over Lindenwood
For the third straight game, Missouri men’s basketball reached the 20-assist mark, as the Tigers beat Lindenwood 82-53 on Sunday at home. MU improved to 3-0 after playing its first regular-season matchup with the Lions (1-2). After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown would like to lead the team...
Columbia Missourian
Four things we've learned about Missouri during its 4-0 start
An eighth of the way into a long — but intriguing — season, Missouri sits at 4-0 after a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Despite playing Southern Indiana, Penn, Lindenwood and SIUE, it is an impressive start to the Dennis Gates era, with only Frank Haith (17-0) starting his MU tenure with a better record over the past 60 years. Four games in, here’s what is to take away from what Missouri has done so far.
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive to host Mizzou Invite
Missouri swim and dive will host the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center starting Wednesday. The swimming prelims begin at 9:30 a.m., and the diving prelims will begin at noon on each of the meet’s three days. The finals for swimming start at 5:30 p.m. each day, with...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's basketball heats up late to pull away from Southeast Missouri
Missouri women’s basketball didn’t put on quite the same clinic as it did against Bradley, but a strong defensive effort along with an offense that heated up late was enough to give the Tigers a 62-50 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri (3-0)...
Columbia Missourian
Hansen's big third quarter leads MU women's basketball to comfortable win over Western Kentucky
After an ugly win Sunday against Southeast Missouri, Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton said the team would have its hands full against Western Kentucky, and for just more than a half in the Tigers’ 65-47 victory Monday at Mizzou Arena, it seemed as though that was the case.
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Missouri offers three-star lineman Ginther
The class of 2024 recruiting circuit is heating up for Missouri. One of the latest offers went to three-star interior offensive lineman Gage Ginther of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ginther ranked fifth at his position in Colorado, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman holds five...
Columbia Missourian
Sights of the first snow in Columbia
After four record breaking high temperatures in early November, Columbia and mid-Missouri residents saw the first snow of the season on Monday night. Flurries continued into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are excepted to remain cold throughout the week, according to a weather report from KOMU 8 News, with lows in the 10s and 20s.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Nov. 14, 2022
Georgia Ellen McLean, 102, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joyce Bentley, 89, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
Freezing temperatures in Columbia bring snow, weather advisories
The first measurable snow of the season is expected Monday night heading into Tuesday. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a winter weather advisory for Boone County early Monday morning, cautioning residents to be mindful of hazardous road conditions and freezing temperatures.
Columbia Missourian
Nostalgia, surprises in 'Little House on the Prairie' musical at Rock Bridge
The musical “Little House on the Prairie,” showing this weekend at Rock Bridge High School, offers a dose of nostalgia — and a few twists. “The version that is on the stage here is a love story and a story of a family trying to find a home,” said Sandra Welty, drama teacher at Rock Bridge and director and producer of “Little House.”
Columbia Missourian
Volunteers offer overnight warming for homeless
A temporary warming center at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church was open all three nights over the weekend to provide a warm shelter for some of Columbia’s unhoused population during the onset of cold weather. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church worked together to...
Columbia Missourian
One arrested in connection to Blue Ridge Road death
A woman died from a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road on Sunday night, according to a probable cause statement. April Joann Brooks, 42, of Cuba, Missouri, was found dead in a running vehicle by law enforcement early Monday morning. The probable cause statement said the victim, Williams, an adult witness and the witness’s 2-year-old child were in the car at the time of the fatal shooting.
Columbia Missourian
Welcome changes to CPS gifted education program, but more work needs to be done
Gifted education is a valuable opportunity that, unfortunately, has often been restricted to those with racial and economic privilege. In Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the gifted education program is known as Extended Educational Experiences (EEE). EEE has historically served mostly white and Asian students who are middle class or wealthy.
