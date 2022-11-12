Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
LG A2 vs B2: which cheap OLED TV you should buy on Black Friday?
LG’s OLED TVs are revered for their great overall picture quality, which is characterized by deep blacks, rich color, and deft handling of 4K HDR sources. The company’s OLED range consists of four lineups, the higher-end G2 “Gallery” and C2 series and the entry-level B2 and A2 series, with a key differentiator being LG’s use of a higher-brightness OLED Evo display panel for its G2 and C2 sets.
TechRadar
Bad news – Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU pricing now looks even more ominous
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card has been spotted priced up in Europe and the UK ahead of its big launch on November 16, but sadly these are even more worrying price tags for would-be buyers than those we’ve already witnessed in the US. If you recall, US pricing...
TechRadar
How to buy a Chromebook this Black Friday
Chromebooks are great little laptops that won't break the bank and don’t weigh a ton, and that’s why we love them. With the upcoming Chromebook Black Friday deals, this is the best time to snag your new productivity machine. Why are these such great gifts for yourself and...
TechRadar
Is the new iPad worth buying if you can find a cheaper Black Friday tablet deal?
The Black Friday deals event is fast approaching, and just in time for the shopping season, Apple has released the the colorful new iPad 10.9 (2022). Offering an overhaul of the base iPad’s hardware, is the new iPad a facelift that will make it one of the best iPads around, or should you look to the previous generation iPad 10.2 (2021)? If you can find a great Black Friday iPad deal, we’d recommend looking at what else Apple offers.
TechRadar
Lenovo's Black Friday early access sale is live: save up to 50% on laptops and more!
The highest quality laptops are a little like Swiss Army Knives, offering a bit of something for everything you might possibly need. You might be looking to jump into PC gaming with a more powerful portable, or you may be aiming for a more stylish machine for your home office that pairs more seamlessly with your creative pad, or perhaps you just want a fairly priced laptop that's capable of handling a bit of everything.
TechRadar
Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Black Friday is less than two weeks - here are the 25 best deals available now
While Black Friday itself is less than two weeks away (November 25), Black Friday deals are available right now, and we've been highly impressed with the early offers so far. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon have launched early Black Friday deals, and we're rounding up the 25 best bargains below, including everything from TVs, AirPods, and smart home devices, to air fryers, vacuums, mattresses, and more.
TechRadar
The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal so far offers Dolby Atmos for less
After a good Black Friday soundbar deal? This surround sound system from Samsung is currently on sale at Best Buy, and it looks like you’re getting a lot for the money. Previously $799, the Samsung HW-Q750B is now just $479 (opens in new tab), making for a tempting $320 saving on this multi-part audio system.
TechRadar
Acer Swift 3 OLED (2022) review
The Acer Swift 3 OLED has the full package: a stunning design and OLED screen, practically built, and with one of the strongest CPUs on the Ultrabook market. The Acer Swift 3 OLED is a follow-up to one of the finest laptops ever made, the Acer Swift 3, as well as the Acer Swift 5 touchscreen. Though not a touchscreen like the others, this laptop's main draw is its bright and absolutely stunning OLED screen which also supports HDR.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday office chair deals 2022: where to find the best prices and what to expect
If you spend your working life in front of a computer screen, then you’ll be aware of the importance of a top-notch office chair – and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to make big savings on your next bit of furniture. It’s important to get it right...
TechRadar
Get this superb portable monitor for a new-low price ahead of Black Friday
Portable monitors are handy if you need a second screen when you’re on the go – and you can save £60 on this Arzopa display in the run-up to Black Friday. Black Friday 2022 is still over a week away, but we’re being inundated with early Black Friday deals – and if you need a portable monitor for working or playing on the go for those situations where one display isn’t enough, then we’ve found a deal you won’t want to miss.
TechRadar
This Asus RTX 3070 gaming laptop for less than $1,000 is a Black Friday steal
This Black Friday season is the perfect time to invest in a gaming laptop, since retailers are rushing to unload older laptops to make way for newer models. And the best way to do so is by slashing prices on said models for the Black Friday deals event. And if want an excellent gaming laptop at an unbeatable price, this fantastic deal on the Asus TUF Dash 15 should be right up your alley.
TechRadar
Black Friday laptop deals at Walmart: cheap HP Chromebooks as low as $179
Walmart's 'Black Friday Deals for Days' event is cutting prices of some great HP laptops already, such as offering the HP Chromebook 14 for just $179 (opens in new tab). Walmart Black Friday deals are kicking off early, and we've spotted some great cheap HP laptops at very tempting prices. As well as the Chromebook, there's the HP Pavilion 15, a solid 15-inch laptop that has dropped to as low as $249 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Save $850 on a PS5-friendly 75-inch Hisense TV with this Black Friday deal
Playing on a really big screen is a great way to go about gaming, and this deal on Hisense’s 75-inch U7H series 4K TV seems like one specifically aimed at PS5 owners wanting to step up their game. With $850 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab), the price is now below the $1,000 threshold, making it one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen for a 75-inch TV of this quality.
TechRadar
Black Friday AirPods deals just dropped: $89.99 AirPods, $159 AirPods Pro
If you're looking to score early Black Friday AirPods deals - then you're in luck. Early Black Friday deals are live at Amazon, and the retailer just dropped some fantastic discounts on Apple's best-selling AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, and the all-new AirPods Pro 2.
TechRadar
Apple launches rare deal on MacBook Pro for business
SMBs are in luck as Apple is breaking with tradition and offering discounts of up to 10% on the latest MacBook Pro 14in and 16in models. A report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab) notes the deals come just before many Black Friday Macbook deals are revealed, in a bid to shift more stock over the final stretch of 2022.
TechRadar
Can audiophile open-back headphones ever benefit from Bluetooth? Grado thinks so
Here's the thing: open-back headphones tend to be the sole preserve of audiophiles who crave this design's typically superior audio quality above all else – above convenience, above keeping your playlist private, and above portability. But wireless connectivity means a downgrade on audio quality, so… is combining the two ever a good idea?
TechRadar
Intel Raptor Lake mobile CPUs leaked – could these be the future of laptops?
Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake laptop CPUs have been leaked, and the line-up looks pretty enticing, indeed. This comes from regular hardware leaker Raichu on Twitter (as flagged up by Wccftech (opens in new tab)), who provided full specs for the range of HX chips, starting with the Core i9-13900HX with 8 performance cores, 16 efficiency cores, and a boost of up to 5.4GHz (the base clock is 3.9GHz).
TechRadar
Don't wait, get up to $1,400 off a Galaxy device in the Samsung Black Friday sale
If you're on the hunt for a high-end Samsung Galaxy phone this Black Friday season then we've got great news – Samsung Black Friday deals at the official site are already available. Right now, you can get your hands on a fantastic instant rebate of up to $225 (opens...
TechRadar
Black Friday office chair deals 2022: when is it and what to expect
Black Friday is coming around fast, and it’s a key time of year if you’d like to upgrade your home working hardware – and for many people, that’ll include a new office chair. There aren’t many bits of work equipment that are more important than your...
Comments / 0