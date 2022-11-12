Read full article on original website
Cyber Monday office chair deals 2022: where to find the best prices and what to expect
If you spend your working life in front of a computer screen, then you’ll be aware of the importance of a top-notch office chair – and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to make big savings on your next bit of furniture. It’s important to get it right...
Should I get a GoPro Subscription during Black Friday?
If a GoPro is on your shopping list, there’s a good chance you’ll find one discounted soon. The annual Black Friday camera deals usually include offers on a range of GoPro action cameras and accessories. But there’s another factor to weigh up when searching for November savings – should you buy one with a GoPro Subscription?
Why Black Friday is the best time to renew your PS Plus membership
Has your PS Plus membership run out? Or have you just been waiting for the right time to subscribe to Sony's online subscription service? Either way, Black Friday presents the perfect opportunity to pick up or renew a PlayStation Plus subscription. There will be plenty of great Black Friday PS5...
Black Friday is less than two weeks - here are the 25 best deals available now
While Black Friday itself is less than two weeks away (November 25), Black Friday deals are available right now, and we've been highly impressed with the early offers so far. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon have launched early Black Friday deals, and we're rounding up the 25 best bargains below, including everything from TVs, AirPods, and smart home devices, to air fryers, vacuums, mattresses, and more.
LG A2 vs B2: which cheap OLED TV you should buy on Black Friday?
LG’s OLED TVs are revered for their great overall picture quality, which is characterized by deep blacks, rich color, and deft handling of 4K HDR sources. The company’s OLED range consists of four lineups, the higher-end G2 “Gallery” and C2 series and the entry-level B2 and A2 series, with a key differentiator being LG’s use of a higher-brightness OLED Evo display panel for its G2 and C2 sets.
Is the new iPad worth buying if you can find a cheaper Black Friday tablet deal?
The Black Friday deals event is fast approaching, and just in time for the shopping season, Apple has released the the colorful new iPad 10.9 (2022). Offering an overhaul of the base iPad’s hardware, is the new iPad a facelift that will make it one of the best iPads around, or should you look to the previous generation iPad 10.2 (2021)? If you can find a great Black Friday iPad deal, we’d recommend looking at what else Apple offers.
Black Friday office chair deals 2022: when is it and what to expect
Black Friday is coming around fast, and it’s a key time of year if you’d like to upgrade your home working hardware – and for many people, that’ll include a new office chair. There aren’t many bits of work equipment that are more important than your...
Walmart's Black Friday sale starts right now - here are the 19 best deals
Walmart just unleashed its 2nd wave of early Black Friday deals, and the offers don't disappoint with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, headphones, and so much more. We've scoured through tonight's offers to bring you the 19 best Walmart Black Friday deals that aren't to be missed.
Goodbye freeloaders: Netflix enables remote logout
Netflix just made a small but significant change to how it manages account logins. Now you can remotely sign someone out with one click. Called "Managing Access and Devices," the new account-access control launches today (Nov. 15) and, as described in a Netflix blog post (opens in new tab), lives under your standard Account Settings. In it, you can see all the devices currently using or recently streaming through your account and log them out with one click.
How to buy a Chromebook this Black Friday
Chromebooks are great little laptops that won't break the bank and don’t weigh a ton, and that’s why we love them. With the upcoming Chromebook Black Friday deals, this is the best time to snag your new productivity machine. Why are these such great gifts for yourself and...
Why Black Friday is a great time to buy a budget gaming PC
As Black Friday approaches, plenty of retailers are posting their deals for the holiday season ahead of time. This includes tons of tech deals, making this the best time of year for them. And the cream of the crop of those deals are budget gaming PCs. Because of their already...
Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
Get this superb portable monitor for a new-low price ahead of Black Friday
Portable monitors are handy if you need a second screen when you’re on the go – and you can save £60 on this Arzopa display in the run-up to Black Friday. Black Friday 2022 is still over a week away, but we’re being inundated with early Black Friday deals – and if you need a portable monitor for working or playing on the go for those situations where one display isn’t enough, then we’ve found a deal you won’t want to miss.
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
These are officially the worst passwords we're all still using
Those constant warnings that passwords need to be strong seem to be falling on deaf ears, as the latest reports show most people still going for the same-old, easy-to-guess password combinations that we’ve all already seen. Cybersecurity researchers from CyberNews (opens in new tab) recently analyzed 56 million passwords...
Our favorite electric scooter is $200 off for an early Black Friday treat
Now that early Black Friday deals abound, we're already seeing a lot of excellent Black Friday electric scooter deals from top retailers and e-scooter manufacturers. But the best deal we've found so far is this early bird special from NIU. Slashing 25% off the NIU KQi3 Pro Electric Kick Scooter,...
The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal so far offers Dolby Atmos for less
After a good Black Friday soundbar deal? This surround sound system from Samsung is currently on sale at Best Buy, and it looks like you’re getting a lot for the money. Previously $799, the Samsung HW-Q750B is now just $479 (opens in new tab), making for a tempting $320 saving on this multi-part audio system.
Black Friday AirPods deals just dropped: $89.99 AirPods, $159 AirPods Pro
If you're looking to score early Black Friday AirPods deals - then you're in luck. Early Black Friday deals are live at Amazon, and the retailer just dropped some fantastic discounts on Apple's best-selling AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, and the all-new AirPods Pro 2.
This Asus RTX 3070 gaming laptop for less than $1,000 is a Black Friday steal
This Black Friday season is the perfect time to invest in a gaming laptop, since retailers are rushing to unload older laptops to make way for newer models. And the best way to do so is by slashing prices on said models for the Black Friday deals event. And if want an excellent gaming laptop at an unbeatable price, this fantastic deal on the Asus TUF Dash 15 should be right up your alley.
No, AirPods Pro 2's Black Friday deal isn't the cheapest they've been – but it's close
Amazon's $229 early Black Friday AirPods Pro 2 offer isn't a record-low price, but it's pretty good!. Right now, you can get the fantastic AirPods Pro 2 for just $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab), instead of their usual $249. That's not a huge discount, but considering they only just came out, any price cut at all puts them among the best Black Friday AirPods deals available now.
