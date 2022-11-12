ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Prep football: Jacob Pruitt’s 7 TDs lead Rancho Cotate past Livermore

By GUS MORRIS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
Junior quarterback Jacob Pruitt took over Rancho Cotate’s first-round North Coast Section Division 2 playoff opener Friday night in Rohnert Park, accounting for all seven of the No. 3 Cougars’ touchdowns in a 49-14 win over No. 6 Livermore.

Seven touchdowns is the most by a player in a postseason game in school history and ties the school’s single-game all-time record, set by Jake Simmons in 2017.

Pruitt, who sat the entire fourth quarter, finished the game 13-for-16 passing with 204 yards and four scores and ran for 115 yards on eight carries with three more touchdowns.

“He was magical,” Rancho Cotate head coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “He completely took over the whole game offensively. They couldn’t do anything about him. He was doing everything he wanted and it was awesome.”

The visiting Cowboys (8-3) of the East Bay Valley Athletic League and the Cougars (9-2) were knotted at 14 after one, but the hosts scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.

Sailasa Vadrawale blocked a punt and was on the receiving end of three of Pruitt’s touchdown passes, while junior running back Tupotu Hale had 106 yards on 13 carries. Defensively, Malik Cleveland forced and recovered a fumble, Abel Calvillo had his sixth interception of the year and sophomore Giovanni Martinez, a JV call-up, also had an interception.

Rancho will play at No. 2 seed Campolindo (11-0) in the semifinals next week.

“If we play like this, we’re going to be hard to beat,” Hotaling said. “But we’ve got a big battle next week. We’ve just got to grind this thing out. Division 2 is tough.”

Santa Rosa, CA
