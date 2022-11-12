Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
Regan Bulger named WCHA Rookie of the Week
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State freshman defender Regan Bulger was named WCHA Rookie of the Week by the league office on Monday afternoon. Bulger led the conference with 15 blocks over the course of three games last week, recording five blocks in each of the three contests. She skated to a plus-one while anchoring the Huskies' blueline, recording nine more blocks than the next-most productive league skater. SCSU upset No. 1 Minnesota on Monday evening then held No. 7/8 Minnesota Duluth to their second-lowest shots on goal total of the season.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Swim & Dive Earn Multiple Wins at JoAnn Andregg Invitational
St. Paul, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive earned multiple dual victories at the JoAnn Andregg Invite in St. Paul, Minn., as the men's team defeated St. Thomas and the women's team beat St. Thomas and fell to Minnesota State. The Huskies swept the competition at the meet, earning 25 first-place finishes, 13 from women's events and 12 from men's events.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Host Minnesota State for a Non-Conference Match-Up
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will have its 2022-23 home debut. The Huskies are set to host a non-conference match-up with the Minnesota State Mavericks Tuesday evening. The game is set for an 7:00 p.m. CT tip-off at Halenbeck Hall. The NSIC Network will provide the game stream while live stats will be provided on the St. Cloud State men's basketball schedule page.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Light Up Presentation College 76-46
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team closed a successful opening weekend at Halenbeck Hall Sunday afternoon. The Huskies lit up Presentation College with a 76-46 victory. Freshman Jada Eggebrecht lead the Huskies in scoring for the second game in a row with 20 points. GAME...
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Snow will be piling up over all sectors of Michigan this week, with some heavy stuff northwest
We will have two weather situations this week that will kick off some occasional robust snow for November. A mid-week weather system will bring some snow everywhere. A late-week surge of cold will produce some heavy lake-effect snow areas. The first area of snow won’t be a big snow, but...
awesomemitten.com
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Rudy Giuliani suggests Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested on his latest podcast which came out this morning. The former personal lawyer to Donald Trump also implied the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers should get involved. Giuliani was discussing the midterm elections and...
Womp Womp. $1M Winning Michigan Powerball Tickets Gets Split 78 Ways
Nobody at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City will be retiring early. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket is getting split among 78 people. Technically, One Person Purchased the Winning Ticket. BJ Bossert is the man responsible for buying the winning ticket at a CVS Pharmacy in Traverse City. He...
It’s opening day: See which Michigan counties harvest the most/least deer
Firearm season has begun for Michigan deer hunters. And while it might not be celebrated with a day off from school in all parts of the state, deer hunting happens in all 83 Michigan counties every year.
themanchestermirror.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
WILX-TV
Grass Lake teen shines on ‘The Voice’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grass Lake’s very own Brayden Lape competed on “The Voice” Monday night for the season’s first live show. The Grass Lake teen is one of 16 artists vying for 13 spots in the current round. You can vote for Lape on the...
chelseaupdate.com
State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits
The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
13 Great Michigan Restaurants That Serve Up a Mean Bloody Mary
Amazing bloody marys can be found all over the great state of Michigan. In Michigan, bars, restaurants, breweries, and more are constantly striving to provide the best drinks possible to their customers. Brewers look for the best quality ingredients, pubs offer brews for every palette, and so on. However, when it comes to bloody marys, the rule books get thrown out of the window.
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
