Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

Regan Bulger named WCHA Rookie of the Week

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State freshman defender Regan Bulger was named WCHA Rookie of the Week by the league office on Monday afternoon. Bulger led the conference with 15 blocks over the course of three games last week, recording five blocks in each of the three contests. She skated to a plus-one while anchoring the Huskies' blueline, recording nine more blocks than the next-most productive league skater. SCSU upset No. 1 Minnesota on Monday evening then held No. 7/8 Minnesota Duluth to their second-lowest shots on goal total of the season.
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies Swim & Dive Earn Multiple Wins at JoAnn Andregg Invitational

St. Paul, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive earned multiple dual victories at the JoAnn Andregg Invite in St. Paul, Minn., as the men's team defeated St. Thomas and the women's team beat St. Thomas and fell to Minnesota State. The Huskies swept the competition at the meet, earning 25 first-place finishes, 13 from women's events and 12 from men's events.
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Host Minnesota State for a Non-Conference Match-Up

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will have its 2022-23 home debut. The Huskies are set to host a non-conference match-up with the Minnesota State Mavericks Tuesday evening. The game is set for an 7:00 p.m. CT tip-off at Halenbeck Hall. The NSIC Network will provide the game stream while live stats will be provided on the St. Cloud State men's basketball schedule page.
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies Light Up Presentation College 76-46

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team closed a successful opening weekend at Halenbeck Hall Sunday afternoon. The Huskies lit up Presentation College with a 76-46 victory. Freshman Jada Eggebrecht lead the Huskies in scoring for the second game in a row with 20 points. GAME...
awesomemitten.com

Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan

As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
1470 WFNT

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
chelseaupdate.com

State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits

The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
1470 WFNT

13 Great Michigan Restaurants That Serve Up a Mean Bloody Mary

Amazing bloody marys can be found all over the great state of Michigan. In Michigan, bars, restaurants, breweries, and more are constantly striving to provide the best drinks possible to their customers. Brewers look for the best quality ingredients, pubs offer brews for every palette, and so on. However, when it comes to bloody marys, the rule books get thrown out of the window.
