Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
‘We Can’: Malaysia’s Anwar in ultimate election bid to be PM
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With a battle cry of “We Can,” Malaysia’s reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has launched what could be his last chance to fulfill a 2-decade-long quest to become the country’s next leader. As he criss-crosses the country to push his campaign of change ahead of next week’s elections, economic discontent and corruption-tainted rivals may bolster his alliance’s chances. A second victory at the ballot box would cap Anwar’s storied political journey, from a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests to a reform movement that saw his bloc rise into a major political force. But his alliance faces three Malay-based coalitions that are expected to split votes with multi-cornered fights for 222 parliamentary seats.
KEYT
Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has sworn in its most religious and right-wing parliament after nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections. Prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who was voted out of office in 2021, is working toward cobbling together a governing majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The surging popularity of a far-right alliance once on the fringes of Israeli society helped propel Netanyahu’s political comeback even as he stands trial on corruption charges. The 25th parliament was sworn into office with trumpets on Tuesday just hours after a Palestinian assailant went on a deadly rampage in an Israeli-controlled industrial zone in the occupied West Bank.
G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions
Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their summit in Indonesia with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse
KEYT
Trump strikes new overseas deal and raises old ethics issue
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company is licensing its name to a golf resort in Oman in the first of what it hopes will be several overseas deals, raising conflicts-of-interest issues as the former president has announced a third run for the White House. The Trump Organization says the deal with Saudi developer Dar Al Arakan will include hotels and residential units in the capital of Muscat. It’s the first overseas deal since Trump left office. His son, Eric Trump, is executive vice president of the company. He says, “You can expect more hotel and golf deals overseas in the future.” Trump announced Tuesday that he is running again for the presidency in a speech from his Palm Beach, Florida, club.
KEYT
Britain’s vulnerable await PM’s spending plans with anxiety
LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle...
KEYT
Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s departing prime minister says Israel will not participate in an American investigation into the fatal shooting of a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent in the occupied West Bank. Yair Lapid on Tuesday was responding to reports that the U.S. Justice Department was opening a probe into the killing of 51-year-old Shireen Abu Akleh last May in Jenin, a Palestinian city. Akleh was a Palestinian-American journalist. A Justice Department spokesman had no comment. But an FBI probe into the actions of an ally would mark a rare — if not unprecedented — step, threatening to strain close ties between the countries. Lapid said Israeli soldiers will not be investigated by any foreign country, “however friendly.”
KEYT
West Virginia’s GOP Rep. Mooney announces 2024 Senate run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney didn’t wait long to announce a run for Senate in 2024. Just a week after breezing to reelection for a fifth term in Congress, the Republican backed by former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is entering the race for the seat held by the only Democrat left standing in statewide office in West Virginia: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. The announcement wasn’t a surprise. Mooney has for months been taking shots at Manchin, whose profile has been raised nationally by his role as a swing vote on several major spending packages in the divided U.S. Senate. Manchin has not yet officially announced whether he’ll run for reelection in 2024.
KEYT
CIA director visits Kyiv amid Russian missile strikes across Ukraine
CIA Director Bill Burns traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his intelligence counterparts on Tuesday, according to a US official. Burns, the official said, was safely in the US Embassy during Russian missile strikes across the country, including blasts that rocked the nation’s capital.
KEYT
Corruption case announced against jailed Mexican ex-official
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-money laundering agency says it has found evidence of corruption on the part of the country’s former attorney general. Former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam has been jailed since August on charges of abuses in the investigation of 43 students who disappeared in 2014. Now Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit says Murillo Karam didn’t declare about $1.36 million in income. It also says his relatives also had an interest in a company that may have benefited from government contracts during his term in office. Murillo Karam has denied allegations he created a false version of the students’ disappearance to cover up for those involved.
KEYT
Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland.” The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But the film has caused controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors banned its showing at movie theaters two days ago. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in the country, despite some progress on their rights. An advisor to Pakistan’s prime minister tweeted late on Monday that a “high-level” committee will assess the merits and complaints about the film.
KEYT
GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate
Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden’s unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump’s election lies hurt their ability to gain power.
KEYT
Among the mangroves, Biden cultivates diplomacy
President Joe Biden capped off a consequential week of meetings with his foreign counterparts abroad — in which discussions centered on Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, climate change’s existential threat to the Earth and a pandemic that has unleashed food, energy and economic crises across the globe — with a final symbolic gesture in Bali.
KEYT
Chinese national faces sentencing in US aviation spying case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge is preparing to sentence a Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from U.S. aviation and aerospace companies. Prosecutors allege that beginning in 2013, Yanjun Xu recruited experts who worked at aviation companies, including GE Aviation. They say Xu worked for China’s intelligence and security agency and that he and others would pay stipends for the experts to travel to China under the guise of delivering a university presentation. The government is asking for a 25-year prison term at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing in Cincinnati. Xu’s attorneys say a fair sentence would be the nearly five years he’s served since his arrest.
KEYT
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure to extend a pause on student loan payments after his cancellation plan suffered a pair of legal blows. Advocates say Biden should continue the pandemic-era payment pause until legal issues are resolved. Biden’s plan promised to erase at least $10,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, but it was halted by federal courts after challenges from Republicans. The impasse has left the White House in a bind over whether to extend the pause if the lawsuits drag on into January, when the moratorium is set to expire. The White House insists it will ultimately prevail even though two federal courts blocked the program from taking effect.
KEYT
Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says Britain is carrying out a “calculated attack” on his country by blaming it for the increased number of immigrants crossing the English Channel illegally. Edi Rama on Tuesday said that the new British Cabinet was scapegoating Albanians because it “has gone down a blind alley with its new policy resulting from Brexit.” Britain has seen more than 40,000 migrants crossing the Channel this year, a record high. One-third of them are Albanians. Interior minister Suella Braverman described the arrivals as an “invasion on our southern coast” also blaming Albanian criminal gangs for “abusing” Britain’s asylum system and modern slavery laws.
KEYT
S Korean leader urges China’s Xi to play larger N Korea role
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked China to play a more active, constructive role in curbing the nuclear threat from North Korea when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. They say Xi told Yoon that he hopes South Korea will try to improve its ties with rival North Korea, in a reflection of the two countries’ divergent views on North Korea. The Yoon-Xi meeting, the first between the leaders of the two countries since December 2019, came after North Korea test-launched dozens of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable, in recent weeks.
KEYT
Leaders quietly work to ramp up pressure on N. Korea at G-20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — With all the big issues dominating this week’s meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies — war, famine, poverty, to name just a few — there’s been little public discussion of North Korea and its pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles. That’s been the pattern for much of this year, despite North Korea testing dozens of missiles, including short-range weapons that are likely nuclear-capable and intercontinental ballistic missiles that could target the U.S. mainland. The United States and its two top Asian allies, however, have been working quietly on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meetings to build a broader coalition to maintain international pressure on North Korea.
KEYT
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by a Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WBNA star Brittney Griner has opened at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The exhibition at the Federation Council that opened Tuesday underlines Russia’s strong interest in the release of Viktor Bout. Russian officials say he is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as the ruthless “Merchant of Death.” Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism for allegedly trying to sell up to $20 million in weapons.
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain
Senate Democrats are moving ahead with legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage
KEYT
Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court is set to deliver verdicts Thursday in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014. A total of 298 people were killed when a missile shot down the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The four suspects have not been arrested and are unlikely to serve any prison sentence if they are convicted. Prosecutors allege the four worked together to procure the missile and launcher and its crew. It allegedly was fired from rebel-held territory in Ukraine while pro-Russian separatists were battling Ukrainian forces in the region.
Comments / 0