For much of Monday night this game looked like a carbon copy of Friday against North Florida. The Huskies got out to a decent start, went ice cold midway through the 1st half, eventually found their rhythm, and accelerated down the stretch. A scorching 60% 3-pt shooting night and an efficient 26 points from burgeoning true freshman star Keyon Menifield Jr. propelled the Huskies to a 78-67 over Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State). The win moves Washington to 3-0 on the season while Tech falls to 1-2.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO