disneytips.com
Wondering if Disney World Will Start Selling Annual Passes Soon? Think Again…
Are you a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder? If not, and you were hoping to become one, you may still be in for quite the wait before passes are once again available to purchase. The Walt Disney World Resort paused sales of new Annual Passes amid the uncertainty of the...
disneytips.com
Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World are Almost Sold Out
Fans hoping to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season should act fast to secure their tickets!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a seasonal, after-hours special event held in the Magic Kingdom Park for the holidays, has experienced many ups and downs this Christmas. The event, which began operation on November 8, was nearly canceled due to inclement weather earlier this month. Luckily, it seems you can’t cancel Christmas, especially at the Most Magical Place on Earth, and the holiday party is back on!
disneytips.com
A Chocolatey Treat You Can Eat and Drink Is Coming to Disney Springs
Immediately after the Halloween season ended, the holidays arrived at Walt Disney World Resort. Jolly music, festive decorations, and seasonal treats can be found in Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and even Disney Springs. Whether you’re visiting for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or to visit another Disney...
disneytips.com
This Disney Park Restaurant Is Receiving a ‘Luca’-Inspired Expansion
Luca (2021) made a splash when it was first released last summer. Almost immediately, audiences connected with the unique coming-of-age story featuring two teenage sea monsters who easily pass for humans-when they’re not in the water!. The story of Luca is heartwarming, focusing on the timeless themes of friendship,...
disneytips.com
Summer Alumni Program to Return to Walt Disney World in 2023
Staffing has remained a challenge at the Walt Disney World Resort, as it has across nearly all businesses in all industries since the Resort reopened in the summer of 2020 from its closure at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While most operations at Walt Disney World have already returned to normal, some areas are still suffering from staffing challenges.
disneytips.com
Disney ‘Merry Menagerie’ Puppets Receive a Holiday Makeover at Animal Kingdom
The Merry Menagerie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort just got a little bit merrier!. Of course, the holidays have arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort, and while many are dreaming of attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there’s plenty of holiday cheer in store over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
disneytips.com
Holiday Armadillo Makes Visit to Fantasyland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom
A friendly armadillo gave Magic Kingdom Guests quite the holiday surprise recently at the Walt Disney World Resort!. It seems everyone wants to visit Walt Disney World for the Holidays, even the animals of Orlando! In fact, from Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to the International Festival of Holidays in EPCOT, there’s Christmas magic in store for all this year across the Walt Disney World Resort. Of course, even the wildlife wants in on the celebration!
disneytips.com
The Disney World Attractions That Might Not Be Worth the Wait on Your Next Trip
Planning your next Walt Disney World vacation? The process can easily feel overwhelming, especially as Guests continue to navigate updates to things like virtual queues, Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane, and more. Of course, for most Disney attractions, Guests do have the option to wait in the traditional standby line, but...
disneytips.com
Guests Upset Disney Park Restaurant Removes Iconic Menu Items
Guests are upset over this Disney Park removing their favorite food items from their menu. When dining at Disney, everyone has their Park favorites. Indeed, from DOLE whip to Mickey pretzels to finer fare like Be Our Guest or the special menus at the elusive Club 33, there’s something for everyone and everyone will always have that one item they dream about eating once every visit to the Disney Parks.
disneytips.com
PHOTO & VIDEO: Raya Makes her Walt Disney World Character Debut!
The beloved warrior princess from Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) has made her Walt Disney World debut in a Magic Kingdom Character Cavalcade. Read on to find out where you can see her at the Disney Parks!. Raya previously began meeting Guests at Disney California Adventure Park...
disneytips.com
Hundreds of Holiday Items Are On Sale For shopDisney Black Friday Event
It seems that with every year that passes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday events begin earlier and earlier, and it’s no different at Disney. The Black Friday sale has already begun at shopDisney, and nearly 1,200 items have been marked down for the occasion. If you’re planning on decorating your space for Christmas soon, then you’re in luck because a ton of holiday items have just gone on sale for this event.
disneytips.com
Disney World Adds Fantasmic! Showtimes to Accommodate Crowds
By now, it’s probably considered old news that Fantasmic! has finally reopened at Hollywood Studios. The crowds that have gathered to watch the iconic nighttime spectacular have been nothing short of massive, and Disney has definitely noticed. Despite the large crowds, Guests have pointed out that standby lines are...
disneytips.com
PHOTOS & VIDEO: EPCOT Guest Escapes Ride Vehicle on Spaceship Earth Attraction to Do… This?
A video released today shows a man jumping from his ride vehicle while on Spaceship Earth at the EPCOT Disney Park in Walt Disney World. Afterward, the Guest proceeded to sit down within a set piece and “hang out” with some of the attraction’s Audio-Animatronic figures!. Plenty...
disneytips.com
Which Attractions Should Be Made Into Disney Parks Movies Next?
With the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and of the Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt-starring Jungle Cruise, there’s been a lot of noise lately about which attractions will be made into Disney Parks movies next (and that’s not even mentioning the unsuccessful ones like The Country Bears and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride!).
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneytips.com
What Would A Disney Villains Land Look Like?
Amongst the Blue Sky concepts presented by Chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro at this year’s D23 expo, none ignited the imaginations of Disney Parks fans like the announcement of a potential Disney Villains Land at the Disneyland resort and/or the Walt Disney World resort. For...
disneytips.com
EPCOT Guest Creates Disney Magic With Holiday Popcorn Bucket
A man in EPCOT yesterday created some magic for his fellow Guests while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in a special way: with a Disney holiday popcorn bucket!. It’s holiday time at the Walt Disney World Resort, and from now until the end of December, each Disney Park is celebrating the season. From their festive food and entertainment to holiday attraction overlays at EPCOT and the Magic Kingdom, there’s magic in store this Christmas at Walt Disney World.
disneytips.com
Did Disney Just Hint at the Return of ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks?
A recent announcement from the official Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook has fans wondering if a beloved fireworks show will be returning to Magic Kingdom. Yesterday, Disney shared a notice to Facebook, warning Magic Kingdom‘s neighbors of some late-night fireworks testing starting Saturday, November 12, and lasting through Monday, November 14. The notice reads,
disneytips.com
VIDEO: Sweet Nana is Cleared for a Disney Visit After Four Heart Surgeries
Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, Walt Disney World is characterized by that one-of-a-kind Disney magic. While Disneyland Resort is hailed as ‘the happiest place on Earth,’ Walt Disney World Resort is rightfully known as ‘the most magical place on Earth.’ For one family, the Walt Disney World magic was especially powerful during a recent visit.
disneytips.com
Universal Studios to Offer This Disney Fan Favorite: Holiday Popcorn Buckets
This holiday season, the Walt Disney World Resort isn’t the only theme park offering seasonal merchandise: take a look at the newest popcorn buckets at the Universal Studios Orlando Resort for Christmas!. Universal Studios Orlando opened in 1990, offering Guests a way to step into the magic of movies,...
