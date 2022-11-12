Read full article on original website
Germany’s 1st LNG terminal takes shape at North Sea port
WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany (AP) — Germany has marked the completion of port facilities for the first of five planned liquefied natural gas terminals it is scrambling to put in place as it replaces the Russian pipeline gas that once accounted for more than half of its supplies. The site in the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven was one of two that the German government announced shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Germany until now has had no LNG terminals. Five are now planned in total. They’re part of a drive to prevent an energy crunch that also includes temporarily reactivating old oil- and coal-fired power stations and extending the life of Germany’s last three nuclear power plants for a few months.
Indonesian leader says negotiations on G20 declaration 'very tough'
Indonesia's president said Wednesday that negotiations for a joint G20 summit declaration were extremely difficult, but hailed the leaders' agreement. Widodo handed over the G20 chair to New Delhi, which maintains strong economic ties with Moscow, at a ceremony with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. dsa-agn-jfx/arb/dva
G20 leaders’ declaration condemns Russia’s war ‘in strongest terms’
Russia’s international isolation grew Wednesday, as world leaders issued a joint declaration condemning its war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people and roiled the global economy. The Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, concluded Wednesday with a leaders’ statement that “deplores in the strongest terms the...
Haiti fears spike in cholera cases as fuel blockade lifts
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Cholera cases are overwhelming Haiti as experts warn the situation could worsen now that the country is bustling once again after a paralyzing fuel blockade that lasted two months. Dr. Jeanty Fils, a spokesman for Haiti’s Ministry of Health, tells The Associated Press that people are back on the streets and likely spreading cholera as the government struggles to find life-saving equipment including IV supplies amid an ongoing discussion on whether to request cholera vaccines. At least 156 people have died and more than 6,900 are hospitalized, according to the Pan American Health Organization and Haiti’s government, although officials believe the numbers are much higher.
Waters again threaten Australia town flooded 2 weeks ago
SYDNEY (AP) — Around 1,000 people have been told to evacuate a town in eastern Australia expecting its second flood in two weeks. New South Wales’ State Emergency Service said the Lachlan River is rising faster than anticipated and people in low-lying areas of Forbes needed to evacuate by Tuesday. Officials say some Forbes residents had yet to return to homes damaged in the flooding two weeks ago and likely to be inundated again. Much of central New South Wales state is on high alert for flooding. A flooding emergency has lasted for two months in the state, and much of the ground is too saturated to absorb rainwater. This makes predicting where flash flooding might occur more difficult.
Harris will cast US as ‘better partner’ for economic stability in Indo-Pacific on Asia trip
Vice President Kamala Harris departs for Thailand and the Philippines on Wednesday to cast the US as the Indo-Pacific’s “better partner” for economic stability amid China’s push to expand its own influence in the region. The vice president’s visit comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s weeklong trip in the same region, as he sought to to assert American leadership abroad.
Biden says allies working in ‘total unanimity’ after Russian-made missile falls on Poland, killing 2
US President Joe Biden emerged from an emergency meeting with top allies during his final day at the G20 in Indonesia promising to “figure out exactly what happened” after a Russian-made missile fell inside the borders of a NATO ally. “We agreed to support Poland’s investigations into the...
US sanctions firms involved in production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled additional sanctions on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The sanctions target several aviation related companies and two individuals — Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov — who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department.
US studying how to modify powerful armed drone as Ukrainian demand grows
As Russian forces have retreated in Ukraine’s south, the Biden administration has announced a slew of new military aid packages for Ukraine, but all were missing a piece of weaponry that Ukraine’s military has long sought: the multi-use Gray Eagle drone, armed with Hellfire missiles. According to two...
S Korean leader urges China’s Xi to play larger N Korea role
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked China to play a more active, constructive role in curbing the nuclear threat from North Korea when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. They say Xi told Yoon that he hopes South Korea will try to improve its ties with rival North Korea, in a reflection of the two countries’ divergent views on North Korea. The Yoon-Xi meeting, the first between the leaders of the two countries since December 2019, came after North Korea test-launched dozens of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable, in recent weeks.
UN envoy: Delaying elections could risk partition of Libya
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Libya is warning that further delaying elections could lead the troubled north African nation to even greater instability and put it “at risk of partition.” Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that an October 2020 cease-fire continues to hold despite escalating rhetoric and a buildup of forces by rival governments in the country’s east and west. Bathily urged council members to encourage Libyan leaders to work toward the holding of elections as soon as possible. Bathily also urged them “to send an unequivocal message to obstructionists that their actions will not remain without consequences.”
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
Ukraine's state-owned grid operator says power will be out across large areas of Ukraine on Wednesday after Russia's biggest bombardment of the country's energy infrastructure in the nearly nine-month war
Britain’s vulnerable await PM’s spending plans with anxiety
LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle...
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by a Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WBNA star Brittney Griner has opened at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The exhibition at the Federation Council that opened Tuesday underlines Russia’s strong interest in the release of Viktor Bout. Russian officials say he is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as the ruthless “Merchant of Death.” Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism for allegedly trying to sell up to $20 million in weapons.
Building under construction collapses in Kenya’s capital
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A multi-story residential building under construction has collapsed in Kenyan capital Nairobi. There was no immediate official word on any casualties. Construction workers are feared trapped under the rubble and rescue operations have begun. A report in the local media cited residents of the Kasarani suburb who said the building was showing signs of weakness with cracks visible. A construction worker quoted by the local Daily Nation newspaper said government officials had on Tuesday morning inspected the construction site and asked workers to leave. But the paper reported that the foreman told the workers to keep working. Building collapses are common in Nairobi where housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.
Qatar to count emissions from World Cup shuttle flights
World Cup host nation Qatar said Tuesday it will count emissions produced from daily flights ferrying fans during the tournament between the Gulf emirates toward the event’s overall carbon footprint. Qatar has claimed the upcoming tournament will be “carbon neutral,” but environmental experts have questioned its accounting. Qatar’s environment minister Sheikh Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani told The Associated Press that the emissions of the daily flights would be counted.
UN extends Central African Republic peacekeeping mission
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has extended the nearly 17,500-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in the troubled Central African Republican for a year, with Russia, China and Gabon abstaining. The French-drafted resolution maintains the robust mandate of the mission, which foceses on protecting civilians and encourages President Faustin-Archange Touadera and his government to promote lasting peace and stability through a reinvigorated political and peace process. The vote was 12-0 with the three abstentions. The mineral-rich but impoverished Central African Republic has faced deadly intercommunal fighting since 2013. A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019, but violence erupted afterward.
China state media demands strict adherence to ‘zero-COVID’
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party’s flagship newspaper said in an editorial China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they’ve tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. The Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping have deeply invested their authority and reputation in “zero-COVID,” but China appears to be taking cautious, incremental steps toward rejoining the world.
Chinese national faces sentencing in US aviation spying case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge is preparing to sentence a Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from U.S. aviation and aerospace companies. Prosecutors allege that beginning in 2013, Yanjun Xu recruited experts who worked at aviation companies, including GE Aviation. They say Xu worked for China’s intelligence and security agency and that he and others would pay stipends for the experts to travel to China under the guise of delivering a university presentation. The government is asking for a 25-year prison term at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing in Cincinnati. Xu’s attorneys say a fair sentence would be the nearly five years he’s served since his arrest.
Taliban likely gained access to millions that US transferred to Afghan government before collapse, watchdog says
The Taliban likely gained access to tens of millions of dollars the US transferred to the Afghan government before it collapsed, a US government watchdog found. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), which monitored US projects and spending during America’s longest war, said in its latest report that the Taliban likely accessed approximately $57.6 million in funds from the State Department, Department of Defense and USAID.
