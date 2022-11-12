Three football players for the University of Virginia Cavaliers were killed in a shooting on campus Sunday evening. The shooting happened in a parking garage on the UVA campus as a group was returning from a weekend field trip to Washington, DC.Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed and two more people were wounded in the incident. Perry was a standout during his days at Gulliver Prep in Miami. He won the 2018 defensive player of the year award for the South Florida Conference. He received offers from the University of South Florida and University of Florida before deciding to enroll at...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO