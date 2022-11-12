ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect in custody

3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect …. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Orlando Weekly

Florida football standout among three players killed in UVA shooting

Three football players for the University of Virginia Cavaliers were killed in a shooting on campus Sunday evening. The shooting happened in a parking garage on the UVA campus as a group was returning from a weekend field trip to Washington, DC.Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed and two more people were wounded in the incident. Perry was a standout during his days at Gulliver Prep  in Miami. He won the 2018 defensive player of the year award for the South Florida Conference. He received offers from the University of South Florida and University of Florida before deciding to enroll at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

UVA Press Conference

Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever …. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy