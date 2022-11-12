Read full article on original website
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
WECT
Former UVA basketball star describes heartbreak after shooting leaves three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WECT) - One of the most well-known athletes from the University of Virginia says he woke up to the tragic news of Sunday night’s shooting and quickly started reaching out to his loved ones. “[My godson] texted me finally earlier [Monday] morning and said he was fine,”...
247Sports
Virginia women's basketball team will compete to honor Davis, Chandler and Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia women's basketball team met as a team on Monday afternoon and evening and UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton had one clear message for her team. "I just wanted to be there for them and let them know that they were loved and not alone during this...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
WSLS
UVA linebacker, DE D’Sean Perry identified as one of three victims in Sunday’s deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry has been identified as one of three victims killed in Sunday’s shooting at a UVA parking garage along Culbreth Road. The incident unfolded at about 10:30 p.m. on a charter bus full of students returning to Charlottesville...
University of Virginia confirms identities of 3 football players killed in shooting
Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in the shooting on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. The University of Virginia held a press conference this morning and confirmed the identities of the victims, all three of whom were members of UVA's football team.
3 University of Virginia football players killed; former player in custody, cops say
The suspect, who was considered “armed and dangerous,” was located Monday, police say.
WJLA
PHOTOS | Growing memorial at UVA football stadium
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The University of Virginia community came together in a show of strength. Thousands of people showed up for a vigil held on campus Monday night to recognize three student-athletes killed.
College football players killed in Virginia shooting
An unthinkable tragedy struck the University of Virginia on Sunday night as three football players were killed and other people wounded in a shooting on campus. D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler died from gunshot wounds, Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed on Monday. Chris ...
UVA shooting victim played high school football in Tennessee
One of the three University of Virginia victims killed in a shooting Sunday night was a former high school football player in Tennessee.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
WAVY News 10
3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect in custody
3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect …. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed...
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
Florida football standout among three players killed in UVA shooting
Three football players for the University of Virginia Cavaliers were killed in a shooting on campus Sunday evening. The shooting happened in a parking garage on the UVA campus as a group was returning from a weekend field trip to Washington, DC.Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed and two more people were wounded in the incident. Perry was a standout during his days at Gulliver Prep in Miami. He won the 2018 defensive player of the year award for the South Florida Conference. He received offers from the University of South Florida and University of Florida before deciding to enroll at...
Wisconsin Sends Players Home Following Tragic Virginia Football News
The college football world woke up to devastating news on Monday morning. Three Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former member of the team on Sunday night, the university has now confirmed. Wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavell Davis Jr. and linebacker D'Sean Perry were killed ...
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
Christopher Darnell Jones School Profile Resurfaces—'Why Wasn't He Smiling?'
Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, the student suspected in a shooting that has left three people dead.
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
wfxrtv.com
UVA Press Conference
Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever …. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
13newsnow.com
UVA head coach, athletics director speak after 3 football players were killed in shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia's athletics department spoke at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, less than two days after three football players were killed in a shooting. The shooting happened on a charter bus outside the Culbreth Garage, located on Culbreth Road, after 10 p.m. Football players...
