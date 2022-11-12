Bozeman holds off Gallatin in Class AA semifinals, will play Helena Capital for state championship

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game
The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
406mtsports.com
A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey
When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
406mtsports.com
Montana State men start strong but can't keep pace with Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with Oregon for much of the first half, but the Ducks pulled away for a 81-51 win at Matthew Knight Arena. Playing in Eugene for the first time since 2009, the Bobcats (1-2) were out-shot by the Ducks (2-1) 69.2% to 36.7% in the second half.
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Darian White shares first Big Sky player of week honor of season
BOZEMAN — Montana State senior and Big Sky Conference women's basketball preseason MVP Darian White has been named co-player of the week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. White shares the honor with Eastern Washington’s Jaydia Martin. White was instrumental in Montana State’s season-opening win over Providence...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin's Olivia Collins, Columbia Falls' Kai Golan are 406mtsports.com Athletes of Month
BOZEMAN — Soccer players Olivia Collins of Bozeman Gallatin and Kai Golan of Columbia Falls are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for October after leading their teams to state championships. Collins, a senior and Gatorade Player of the Year who signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Montana State welcomes College GameDay, prepares for Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Another wrinkle was added to the upcoming Brawl of the Wild early Sunday morning. After two years of campaigning by the Big Sky Conference, Montana State and Montana, ESPN’s "College GameDay" is headed to Bozeman for the Cat-Griz football game this Saturday. The show will be broadcast on ESPN from 7-10 a.m. Mountain time at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium.
406mtsports.com
'Competitiveness' guiding Montana Grizzlies to the finish line
MISSOULA – Just a few short weeks ago, the outlook for the Montana Grizzlies football team was bleak. At least according to a large group of media pundits and college football fans across the country. It went from being the winner of five-straight games to the loser of three...
406mtsports.com
Origins, superstitions and bets: inside the fans' perspective of the Brawl of the Wild
MISSOULA — The Treasure State should be proud of its Football Championship Subdivision rivalry game. The Brawl of the Wild between the University of Montana and Montana State University is real. It never deviates from its true nature. The teams despise each other, the fans follow suit and what ensues is a game that makes the rest of the state freeze in time.
406mtsports.com
RaeQuan Battle scores career-high 24 points in Montana State's win at Long Beach State
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Montana State men’s basketball team got hot from beyond the arc early and junior guard RaeQuan Battle had a career-high 24 points to help the Bobcats win 70-57 at Long Beach State on Sunday evening. The Bobcats (1-1) started the game 6 for...
Top 10 Things For ESPN College Gameday To Check Out In Bozeman.
Now that the world knows that ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Bozeman for The Brawl of the Wild, the question is, where should the crew from College Gameday hang out while they're here?. There are a ton of cool things to check out in Gallatin County, but what places...
Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It
Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild ready for it's close-up
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk the unique upcoming Brawl of the Wild. They open the episode with their thoughts on ESPN's College GameDay visiting Bozeman this week for its first-ever Big Sky Conference football game, then they briefly recap Montana State's and Montana's blowout wins this past Saturday: MSU over Cal Poly (9:58) and UM over Eastern Washington (11:13).
ESPN's College GameDay to go live from Dyche Field Saturday morning
College GameDay will be live from Montana State University's Dyche Field from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m MST. This will be the first time the popular pregame show has made the trek to either Montana school.
skylinesportsmt.com
Big Sky Breakdown: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Montana
Montana State moved to 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play, 9-1 overall by running roughshod over Cal Poly in a 72-28 victory last week. MSU rushed for a school record 554 yards in the win. The Bobcats host rival Montana (4-3 in Big Sky play, 7-3 overall) in the 121st...
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Regular season finales full of playoff implications
BOZEMAN — Six Big Sky Conference teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff picture going into their final regular-season games this Saturday. At least three Big Sky teams have clinched a spot in the 24-team playoff bracket and will jockey for seeding this week. Two of those playoff locks will face rivals that need wins to ensure postseason bids.
Who Will Be College Gameday’s Special Guest in Bozeman?
If you've been under a rock the past two days, ESPN's College Gameday announced that they will be setting up their weekly show here in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, November 19th. The massive announcement has many giddy with excitement, and we can't blame them. College Gameday...
KULR8
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
MSU students react to ESPN's College GameDay coming to Bozeman
Brawl of the Wild prep is officially underway on campus as MSU students get ready ahead of ESPN's College GameDay visit to Bozeman.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: College football box scores
MTST: Snell 1 run (Glessner kick), 02:28. CP: Cuevas 8 pass from Paulette (Ohlsen kick), 13:44. MTST: Seymour 26 fumble return (Glessner kick), 08:05. CP: Cuevas 34 pass from Brasch (Ohlsen kick), 03:53. MTST: FG Glessner 31, 00:00. Third Quarter. MTST: Garrigan 7 pass from Austin (Glessner kick), 12:17. CP:...
406mtsports.com
ESPN's College GameDay heading to Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming to Bozeman this coming week for the 121st Brawl of the Wild, the network announced Sunday morning. This is the first time GameDay has chosen a Big Sky Conference game. It had visited Football Championship Subdivision towns 11 times before this, including twice in Fargo, North Dakota, for North Dakota State games. It went to Jackson, Mississippi, last month for Jackson State's game against Southern.
Comments / 0