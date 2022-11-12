ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan QB Cade McNamara officially out for season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 football season as he recovers from knee surgery, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. "He underwent the surgery and seems that it was successful," Harbaugh said. "We're supporting him in all...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan victory over EMU, Emoni Bates

Michigan survived a scare from Eastern Michigan and former five-star prospect Emoni Bates. Despite a 30-point outing from Bates, the Wolverines won, 88-83, and leaned on forward Hunter Dickinson who scored 31 points and had seven rebounds. “Yeah, I learned a lot,” coach Juwan Howard said via TheMichiganInsider.com. “The guys...
YPSILANTI, MI
Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]

How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan DB Mike Sainristil goes viral after hit on hurdling 'Husker Alante Brown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Sainristil walked into the Michigan locker room on Saturday night, checked his phone, and saw that he had been tagged in 31 Instagram stories. The Wolverines’ captain has made a lot of noteworthy plays during his college career on both sides of the ball. He has started at wide receiver and also at nickel; he has caught five career touchdowns and prevented opponents from doing the same.
ANN ARBOR, MI
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
Alante Brown takes unfortunate hit below the belt, takes scary fall after going airborne vs. Michigan

Alante Brown made a good play for Nebraska, but he paid for it with a hit from Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy found Brown on a quick out route as he ran for good yardage and tried to hurdle Sainristil. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t clear the defender as he was dealt a hit in between the legs and fell far to the ground.
LINCOLN, NE
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen addresses Michigan transfer rumors

In the past few days, rumors have swirled about Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking his talents to Michigan. The offensive star had an interesting response to former coach Paul Chryst’s firing, and the Badgers have had a couple players announce their intentions to transfer after making the move. The main problem is, Allen seems locked in with Wisconsin. Allen addressed the rumors during a recent interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio station.
MADISON, WI
