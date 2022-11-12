Read full article on original website
Michigan QB Cade McNamara officially out for season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 football season as he recovers from knee surgery, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. "He underwent the surgery and seems that it was successful," Harbaugh said. "We're supporting him in all...
Coach TV: Tom Allen previews Michigan State
Watch and listen to what IU head coach Tom Allen and special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin had to say as the Hoosiers prepare to take on Michigan State.
Michigan State LB Cal Haladay wins Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after 20-tackle game
Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors come in pairs for Michigan State players, apparently. Spartan linebacker Cal Haladay has picked up the conference’s weekly award for the second week in a row after posting 20 tackles in MSU’s win over Rutgers on Saturday. Haladay’s boatload of...
247Sports
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan victory over EMU, Emoni Bates
Michigan survived a scare from Eastern Michigan and former five-star prospect Emoni Bates. Despite a 30-point outing from Bates, the Wolverines won, 88-83, and leaned on forward Hunter Dickinson who scored 31 points and had seven rebounds. “Yeah, I learned a lot,” coach Juwan Howard said via TheMichiganInsider.com. “The guys...
Look: Michigan Football Has A Special Guest On The Sideline Today
The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all. Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football...
Rising In-state 2024 OL enjoys Michigan visit, talking with Sherrone Moore
Michigan returned to the Big House this weekend and had a number of prospects in attendance including several rising in-staters. Canton (Mich.) Plymouth 2024 offensive lineman Idrys Cotton made an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor and left very impressed. “It was great,” Cotton told The Michigan Insider. “I really liked...
detroitsportsnation.com
Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]
How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
Michigan DB Mike Sainristil goes viral after hit on hurdling 'Husker Alante Brown
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Sainristil walked into the Michigan locker room on Saturday night, checked his phone, and saw that he had been tagged in 31 Instagram stories. The Wolverines’ captain has made a lot of noteworthy plays during his college career on both sides of the ball. He has started at wide receiver and also at nickel; he has caught five career touchdowns and prevented opponents from doing the same.
Michigan State offers 2025 Birmingham, (MI) Groves OT Avery Gach
Birmingham (Mich.) Groves sophomore offensive tackle Avery Gach and his dad were in a familiar place Saturday, but this time the visit resulted in an offer from the Spartans. The rising sophomore talks about what makes the offer from Michigan State extra special for him and his family.
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
'I haven't had contact with any of them': Michigan, USC rumors took Allen by surprise
IOWA CITY — It wasn't about how poorly they played on special teams. It wasn't about how inept the offense looked. And it wasn't even about how they blew a chance to re-enter the Big Ten West Divison race with two games remaining. The most popular topic surrounding the...
Rutgers loses at Michigan State: Did you notice...
Rutgers rolled into Michigan State and played the Spartans close in a battle of 4-5 teams. However, there was just not enough to pull off the upset as Rutgers fell by a final score of 27-21. In the midst of that setback, did you notice…. Freshman Lineman?. Rutgers turned to...
Michigan Daily
Noah Kingsley: With eight-minute brawl, Michigan and Notre Dame take away from the rivalry
SOUTH BEND — With the Wolverines up four goals with eight minutes to play, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s game against No. 18 Notre Dame on Friday probably should have ended quietly. For 52 minutes, the Wolverines dominated the Fighting Irish, controlling tempo and time of possession.
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
saturdaytradition.com
Alante Brown takes unfortunate hit below the belt, takes scary fall after going airborne vs. Michigan
Alante Brown made a good play for Nebraska, but he paid for it with a hit from Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy found Brown on a quick out route as he ran for good yardage and tried to hurdle Sainristil. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t clear the defender as he was dealt a hit in between the legs and fell far to the ground.
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen addresses Michigan transfer rumors
In the past few days, rumors have swirled about Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking his talents to Michigan. The offensive star had an interesting response to former coach Paul Chryst’s firing, and the Badgers have had a couple players announce their intentions to transfer after making the move. The main problem is, Allen seems locked in with Wisconsin. Allen addressed the rumors during a recent interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio station.
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
Big Sean debuts Emagine snack pack for ‘Wakanda,’ says his Detroit cinema will open 2024
To mark the opening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Big Sean is rolling out a customized snack deal at Emagine theaters across the Midwest. The Big Sean Cinema Mix — featuring a large drink, fruit snacks and a big Detroit-style popcorn mix (buttered, caramel and cheese) — became available starting Thursday night at...
