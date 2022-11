The planning commission of the city of Fullerton, on October 26, approved five future venues for the on-site sales of alcohol located in the “Fox Block,” with a possibility of seven more. According to the proposal, these will be added to “The popular Downtown Fullerton area…home to over 61 ABC-licensed restaurants and bars within 6 square blocks…” as stated in the Problem Statement for a grant of $285,000 (of taxpayers’ money) to Fullerton from the California Office of Traffic Safety. This grant was accepted by the city council in its meeting on October 18.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO