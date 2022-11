The UCLA football team suffered its second loss of the season last week against Arizona, but the Bruins are not out of the Pac-12 Championship Game race just yet. They have two games left and if they win out, they could find themselves battling for the conference crown. But it will not be an easy path as UCLA finds itself in the midst of the Crosstown Showdown.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO