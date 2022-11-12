Merry Grinchmas! Universal Orlando Resort hauls out the holidays

The Grinch is popular as Santa Claus at Universal's Islands of Adventure, during the holidays. Universal Orlando Resort

You can't actually visit Hogwarts or Who-ville for the holidays, but fans of Harry Potter and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" can find the closest things to them at Universal Orlando Resort through New Year's Day.

"What you see during the holidays at Universal Orlando Resort you can't see anywhere else," Lora Sauls, senior manager of creative development and show direction for Entertainment, Art and Design at Universal Orlando, told USA TODAY.

From the resort's season-long take on Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to live concerts by Mannheim Steamroller on select dates, here's what Universal Orlando guests can expect throughout the holidays .

Mannheim Steamroller performs holiday and Who-liday songs live on select nights. James Kilby, Universal Orlando Resort

Merry Grinchmas

Seuss Landing in Universal's Islands of Adventure is transformed for Grinchmas with seasonal decor, themed foods and the Broadway-style "The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular."

"It is beautiful. We're on a sound stage. We have gorgeous singers," Sauls said. "All the Whos come to life. And of course, the Grinch tries to steal Christmas, but we all know how that story goes."

Guests can also meet the Grinch and interact with Whos from the show.

"The Whos really populate Seuss Landing during (Grinchmas), which is really fun," Sauls said. "And for a few years, we haven't been able to be as interactive with those Whos. We've had to stay more up and away. This year, we're hoping we can be very interactive."

On Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11, Mannheim Steamroller will perform a concert version of The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular and other holiday hits live at Universal Studios Florida.

"Mannheim Steamroller did all the music for that show. That's why we can do that concert version with them," Sauls said. "It takes that show to a whole other level."

Christmas at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Festive decorations and dragon fire illuminate Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Kevin Kolczynski, Universal Orlando Resort

Both Hogsmeade at Universal's Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida are all decked out for the holidays.

"The decorations in the Wizarding World are just so fantastical," Sauls said. "The intricacy to every single place in both of those lands is so beautiful. Our decor team for the holidays works 365 days a year on the holiday decor for our parks. You can really see that when you look at the detail."

Seasonal entertainment across the Wizarding World includes holiday performances by Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees in Diagon Alley and the Frog Choir in Hogsmeade, as well as nightly holiday projections on Hogwarts Castle.

A taste of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s returns this year. Universal Orlando Resort

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade only comes around once a year, but Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's runs daily at Universal Studios Florida with larger than-than-life floats and characters from franchises like "Minions" and the "Madagascar" films. This is the parade's 20th year at the resort.

"It's still amazing to this day to see kids in awe of these of these giant things," Sauls said. "You don't realize how big they are, and we have the balloons scaled to our New York City (area), so I can't even imagine the scale of those balloons that are flying in actual New York City."

Snow falls on guests as Santa passes by on his sleigh.

"Of course it's Florida snow, but it's just so magical," Sauls said. "It makes you feel like there's a chill in the air even though it's 80 degrees."

Santa's magic lights up the park's big Christmas tree, which also puts on musical light shows after the parade.

Who is Earl the Squirrel?

Earl the Squirrel is a holiday icon at Universal Orlando Resort. Kevin Kolczynski, Universal Orlando Resort

Earl the Squirrel is a holiday icon at Universal Orlando. The story goes Earl got caught in a tree brought to the resort for Christmas and he was so happy, he decided to stay, but that's not what really happened.

"The true lore goes back many, many years," explained Sauls, who knew the real squirrel behind the legend. "There were some lighting problems with our big Christmas tree, and actually my husband was a part of the technical team that went inside the Christmas tree to try to figure out why the blue lights were going out. It was only the blue lights. It was very bizarre. Well, they come to find out it was a squirrel."

"And so every year from that point on, the technical team put a tiny little squirrel in the tree," she continued. "First it was a static squirrel. And then it was a squirrel that popped in and out, and they would change the location of the squirrel all over the tree."

The squirrel became so popular with guests that someone named it, and it eventually became a full fledged character with themed merchandise, like Lil Boo at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights . There's even a room dedicated to Earl at Universal Studios Florida's elaborately themed Tribute Store, an attraction itself.

There's a whole room of Earl the Squirrel themed merchandise in Universal Studios Florida's holiday Tribute Store. Tom Reid, Universal Orlando Resort

How much does it cost?

Aside from special VIP tours or paid experiences like breakfast with the Grinch, all of Universal Orlando Resort's holiday festivities are included with park admission, which starts at $109 per day. That includes the Mannheim Steamroller concerts on select dates.

