First Lady Melonye Batson is known for her “dynamic, inspiring and anointed ministry in music and teaching.”. An electrifying worship leader, mother, inspirational speaker, advocate for youth and entrepreneur, she is the First Lady of Red Oak Faith Fellowship Church, where she is the Ministry Leader for Music, Vision Women, Intercessory Prayer. First Lady Batson has mentored many women, students, and married couples with her music ministry and spiritual development training. Those who know her are familiar with the phrase she coined, “It’s not authentic worship, if there is still room for doubt and fear of judgement.”

RED OAK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO