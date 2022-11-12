Read full article on original website
Related
texasmetronews.com
Will Dallas ever learn? Springing homeless facility on Oak Cliff was terrible idea
For crying out loud, Dallas, you can do better than this. We don’t expect perfection from a City Hall this big and with this many moving parts. But in what universe is this even acceptable?. Yet another homeless facility has been sprung on an unsuspecting community, this time near...
texasmetronews.com
Mayor Eric Johnson’s 2022 State of the City Address
The following is the full text of Mayor Eric Johnson’s 2022 State of the City Address. Please note: Mayor Johnson occasionally deviated from the text as prepared. Madam Secretary, City Manager Broadnax, City Attorney Caso, City Auditor Swann, Judge Robinson, members of the Dallas City Council, esteemed elected officials, board and commission members, city staff, honored guests, and fellow residents of the great City of Dallas: thank you for joining me this morning.
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: First Lady Melonye Batson
First Lady Melonye Batson is known for her “dynamic, inspiring and anointed ministry in music and teaching.”. An electrifying worship leader, mother, inspirational speaker, advocate for youth and entrepreneur, she is the First Lady of Red Oak Faith Fellowship Church, where she is the Ministry Leader for Music, Vision Women, Intercessory Prayer. First Lady Batson has mentored many women, students, and married couples with her music ministry and spiritual development training. Those who know her are familiar with the phrase she coined, “It’s not authentic worship, if there is still room for doubt and fear of judgement.”
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Tace Buds
Tace Buds was established in 2019. They are famous for their 1/4 pound Jerk tacos, Jerk chicken, Jerk pizza, Grecian chicken and Chicago-style food in Dallas, TX. There’s talk about the catfish that’s really good. They are located at 6801 Harry Hines Blvd. Dallas they are open Mon-Sat 11 am-9 pm. Sun-noon- 6 pm. They also do carryout and delivery. Phone 214-377-9112. Visit the website: https://www.tacebuds.com/
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Jessica Lang DFW Realtor owner EXP Realty
Jessica Lang is a DFW Realtor and owns EXP Realty. Are you looking to buy or sell a home? As an experienced Realtor and Apartment Locator, Jessica strives to use all the knowledge she’s gained to make your buying, selling, investing, or rental process as smooth as possible. Helping you achieve your goals is her mission. Connect with me today at jessica.lang@exprealty.com and visit the EXP Realty website: https://jessicalang.exprealty.com/
texasmetronews.com
Former Mayor of Dallas and U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk Endorses Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson for Re-Election
DALLAS — Ron Kirk, the former Mayor of Dallas and United States Trade Representative, has endorsed Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson for re-election. “Eric Johnson has done a great job leading our city. His consensus-building approach has brought the city council together to achieve real results for every neighborhood in Dallas. Everything he set out to do when he was elected — including reducing crime, reforming our city’s ethics code, and lowering the tax rate — he has done,” said Ambassador Ron Kirk, who served as Mayor of Dallas from 1995 to 2002.
texasmetronews.com
Man gets 45 years after girl slain while getting a snack in her Old East Dallas home
Sontravia Elder puts on a facade every day since her 9-year-old daughter was shot and killed three years ago in their apartment. She has to appear strong for her other children, she told jurors during the murder trial for Davonte Benton. Even if she doesn’t feel that way. “But...
Comments / 0