1 victim in Chelsea triple-shooting works at Rikers, another had criminal record: NYPD
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman wounded in a Chelsea triple-shooting late Saturday night works as an assistant deputy warden at the Rikers Island jail facility, police said. The 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the left leg on West 25th Street across from an event venue, was off duty at the time. Two others […]
pix11.com
Men rob woman after she confronts them about harassing Bronx street vendor: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pair of men robbed a woman in the Bronx after she confronted them over their treatment of a street vendor, police said Saturday. The men threw a street vendor’s merchandise on the ground near East 163rd Street and Southern Boulevard on Oct. 19, officials said. A 46-year-old woman confronted the men.
pix11.com
Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified
Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. AARP shows commitment to help veterans and active-duty …. The last few days we've been celebrating our Veterans. AARP New York put up flags across Nassau and Suffolk counties to honor all...
NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law
The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
Robbers steal man’s food container in Bronx subway station, leave victim with fractured ankle: NYPD
TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Robbers knocked a man to the ground in a Bronx subway station, rifled through his pockets and then took food from the victim, police said Saturday. The 57-year-old victim was on his way out of the Tremont Avenue station on the B and D lines when he was attacked early […]
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
2 men hospitalized in shooting at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
Two men were shot on Saturday at a NYCHA complex in Boerum Hill, according to police. A 23-year-old man was shot in the torso, and a 26-year-old man was hit in the torso and face at the Gowanus Houses.
3 Rikers correction officers arrested, accused of faking sick leave
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three New York City correction officers were arrested this week, accused of faking sick leave as the jail faced a staffing crisis. Sarena Townsend, the former lead investigator for staff misconduct inside Rikers Island explained “sick leave abuse was rampant at the department.” Couple Monica Coaxum and Eduardo Trinidad were two […]
thechiefleader.com
Rikers officers arrested, accused of faking illnesses, injuries to stay off the job
A Rikers correction officer partied in the Dominican Republic and Florida, collecting her full salary during the 14 months she feigned illness and injuries to stay off the job. Her fiancé, claiming debilitating injuries from a fall, joined her on the Department of Correction’s sick rolls, and also on the...
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform
According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
Three shot, one fatally, outside Manhattan event space near Chelsea’s High Line park
Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an event space a half-block from High Line park in Chelsea, police said Sunday. The victims included an off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island who survived being shot in the leg, law enforcement sources said. Shots rang out on W. 25th St. near 10th Ave. about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed Rasithamar Grant, 42, to Bellevue ...
2 women accused in lottery scam in Queens
NEW YORK - Police need help finding two women accused in a lottery scam in Queens.It happened on Oct. 17.Investigators say the suspects walked up to a 70-year-old woman who was standing at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and 80th Street.They allegedly told her they had a winning lottery ticket and convinced her to give them money for it.Police say the victim handed over $6,500 in cash and about $3,600 worth of jewelry.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
12-year-old boy slashed on Bronx playground
NEW YORK -- A child was slashed on a playground in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Marble Hill Playground in Kingsbridge.Police say the 12-year-old boy got into an argument with a teenager over a basketball game.The teen allegedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the boy on the chest before running away.The child is expected to be OK.Police are looking for the suspect.
VIDEO: Man beaten to death with wooden board during melee outside Queens gas station: ‘He was all I had,’ victim’s brother says
A 23-year-old father was beaten to death with a wooden board during a crazed caught-on-video clash with a group of men outside a Queens gas station early Sunday, police said. “I’m hurting so bad,” said the victim’s brother Bryan Vasquez. “I feel so hurt. I lost my brother.” Esvin Vasquez, 23, got into in a fight with a large group outside a BP gas station on Junction Blvd. near 44th Ave. in ...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem double shooting leaves two women injured: NYPD
A double shooting in Harlem on Nov. 4, 2022 left two women injured, police reported. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating a Harlem double shooting on Friday night that left four women injured. Police said...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
NBC New York
Intruders Sneak in Back Door of NYC Home, Duct Tape 67-Year-Old in $50K Heist
A couple of armed intruders are in the wind after breaking into a Queens home and tying up a 67-year-old woman inside before stealing tens of thousands of dollars, police said. The home invasion robbery occurred back on Thursday, around 12:40 p.m., in Bayside. Authorities said the duo entered the...
NYPD seek man accused of pointing gun at passersby
NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to find a suspect who robbed two stores and pointed a gun at people in several neighborhoods.Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a Citi Bike with a weapon in hand.A gun was pointed at people walking on the street.It happened at several locations Tuesday from Lower Manhattan to Midtown, including two Duane Reade stores.There have been at least five incidents reported.No one was hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
queenoftheclick.com
A Man Was Stabbed in Gravesend, Brooklyn
Around 9:00 pm tonight, a woman in Gravesend, Brooklyn stabbed a man. The stabbing happened around 86th Street and 27th Avenue. The police located the man, who was stabbed in the abdomen and put him into an ambulance. The police and a helicopter are searching the area for the woman.
