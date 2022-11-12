ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pix11.com

Men rob woman after she confronts them about harassing Bronx street vendor: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pair of men robbed a woman in the Bronx after she confronted them over their treatment of a street vendor, police said Saturday. The men threw a street vendor’s merchandise on the ground near East 163rd Street and Southern Boulevard on Oct. 19, officials said. A 46-year-old woman confronted the men.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified

Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. AARP shows commitment to help veterans and active-duty …. The last few days we've been celebrating our Veterans. AARP New York put up flags across Nassau and Suffolk counties to honor all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law

The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3 Rikers correction officers arrested, accused of faking sick leave

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three New York City correction officers were arrested this week, accused of faking sick leave as the jail faced a staffing crisis. Sarena Townsend, the former lead investigator for staff misconduct inside Rikers Island explained “sick leave abuse was rampant at the department.” Couple Monica Coaxum and Eduardo Trinidad were two […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, outside Manhattan event space near Chelsea’s High Line park

Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an event space a half-block from High Line park in Chelsea, police said Sunday. The victims included an off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island who survived being shot in the leg, law enforcement sources said. Shots rang out on W. 25th St. near 10th Ave. about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed Rasithamar Grant, 42, to Bellevue ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

2 women accused in lottery scam in Queens

NEW YORK - Police need help finding two women accused in a lottery scam in Queens.It happened on Oct. 17.Investigators say the suspects walked up to a 70-year-old woman who was standing at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and 80th Street.They allegedly told her they had a winning lottery ticket and convinced her to give them money for it.Police say the victim handed over $6,500 in cash and about $3,600 worth of jewelry.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

12-year-old boy slashed on Bronx playground

NEW YORK -- A child was slashed on a playground in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Marble Hill Playground in Kingsbridge.Police say the 12-year-old boy got into an argument with a teenager over a basketball game.The teen allegedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the boy on the chest before running away.The child is expected to be OK.Police are looking for the suspect.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Man beaten to death with wooden board during melee outside Queens gas station: ‘He was all I had,’ victim’s brother says

A 23-year-old father was beaten to death with a wooden board during a crazed caught-on-video clash with a group of men outside a Queens gas station early Sunday, police said. “I’m hurting so bad,” said the victim’s brother Bryan Vasquez. “I feel so hurt. I lost my brother.” Esvin Vasquez, 23, got into in a fight with a large group outside a BP gas station on Junction Blvd. near 44th Ave. in ...
QUEENS, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Harlem double shooting leaves two women injured: NYPD

A double shooting in Harlem on Nov. 4, 2022 left two women injured, police reported. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating a Harlem double shooting on Friday night that left four women injured. Police said...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD seek man accused of pointing gun at passersby

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to find a suspect who robbed two stores and pointed a gun at people in several neighborhoods.Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a Citi Bike with a weapon in hand.A gun was pointed at people walking on the street.It happened at several locations Tuesday from Lower Manhattan to Midtown, including two Duane Reade stores.There have been at least five incidents reported.No one was hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

A Man Was Stabbed in Gravesend, Brooklyn

Around 9:00 pm tonight, a woman in Gravesend, Brooklyn stabbed a man. The stabbing happened around 86th Street and 27th Avenue. The police located the man, who was stabbed in the abdomen and put him into an ambulance. The police and a helicopter are searching the area for the woman.
BROOKLYN, NY

