Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twins Rumored To Have Been Killed By Older BrotherStill UnsolvedWillow Creek, CA
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
New Degree at HSU: Social Work AdministrationHardin-Simmons UniversityArcata, CA
Related
humboldtsports.com
Hoopa coach believes Panthers have the tools to beat top seeds
By Ray Hamill — The H-DNL is known for a physical brand of football, and that often catches opponents down south off guard in the North Coast Section playoffs. And one local coach believes that could be the case once again this weekend, with the McKinleyville Panthers looking to upset the odds on the road against a top seed.
humboldtsports.com
Several Hoopa players have college potential
By Ray Hamill — A large Hoopa senior class played their final game together on Saturday, as the Warriors bowed out of the North Coast Section playoffs. Hoopa fell 28-15 to top seed St. Vincent de Paul in the Division-7 bracket at Petaluma, ending a competitive season that included plenty of success.
humboldtsports.com
Arcata teammates sign college letters of intent together
By Ray Hamill — A pair of longtime teammates will get to enjoy one more campaign together before embarking on different collegiate journeys, after they signed their letters of intent side by side last week. Arcata seniors Sagen Sarchett and Morgan Ford will both take their talents to the...
humboldtsports.com
Former H-DNL champ qualifies for NCAA nationals
Former Arcata Tiger Riley Martel-Phillips is headed to the NCAA national championships in cross country for the first time. Martel-Phillips, who runs for UC Santa Cruz, placed second at the Division-III West Regional championships in Spokane, Wash., over the weekend to earn automatic qualification. The former H-DNL champion finished the...
The Mendocino Voice
This Week in Mendocino: A blues legend visits Point Arena, modern dance in Ukiah, and odd art & macabre history in Mendocino.
MENDOCINO Co., 11/14/22 — This week we’re featuring four unique events that represent the diverse cultural tastes of Mendocino County. On the coast, you’ll find the eccentric art of a Comptche artist, a blues legend in concert, and the fascinating traditions of funerary customs in Mendocino. Inland features the return of modern dance to the live stage after two years. It’s also a final chance to enjoy a touch of creativity and calm before holiday obligations fill up our calendars. Don’t miss my weekly round-up of live music here.
kymkemp.com
Lanes Closed After Two-Vehicle Collision at 7th & I in Eureka
A two-vehicle collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on November 15, creating a traffic issue and sending one to the hospital with neck pain. Scanner traffic indicates that two vehicles collided at 7th and I Street in Eureka blocking the #1 lane of 7th Street and the #2 and #3 lanes of I Street.
kymkemp.com
Oh, Boy…This Did Not Go Well
Heard of cow tipping? In what is a half-way topple (sort of a semi toss, if you will), a big rig pulling a trailer didn’t quite make that turn off Hwy 255 onto Jackson Ranch Road west of Arcata about 2:30 this afternoon. The semi completely blocked Jackson Ranch...
kymkemp.com
CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Lifts Burn Permit Requirement
This is a press release from the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Due to current forest fuel conditions, and with recent and forecasted rain, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit is lifting its requirement for residents to possess a burn permit. This is effective 8:00 AM on Monday, November 14th, 2022. This applies to residents within State Responsibility Areas of Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. An appropriate burn permit from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) is required year-round.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
mendofever.com
Neighbor Talking Loudly, Female Yelling For Help – Ukiah Police Logs 11.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
NBC Bay Area
Frost Advisory in Effect for Parts of North Bay
A frost advisory went into effect Sunday evening for inlands parts of the North Bay, National Weather Service officials said. Frost is possible late tonight into Monday morning. The advisory is in effect for areas such as Santa Rosa, Napa and Cloverdale, among others, weather officials said. Low temperatures overnight...
Grassfire burns in Sonoma County near Lower Lake
LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.At 11:37 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that crews successfully contained the fire to a 1/4-acre. They also noted that the one was structure threatened by the blaze was saved.This story will be updated. Check back for new details.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Christmas Decor, Subject On Bridge Smoking – Ukiah Police Logs 11.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
krcrtv.com
Ukiah woman and dog saved by Caltrans maintenance workers
UKIAH, Calif. — It was around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Tina Milberger was stranded off the side of State Route 32, hanging upside down in her car, 130 feet down an embankment. The Susanville California Highway Patrol said Milberger was traveling with her four dogs when her...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022
Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
Lake County brush fire now contained
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire near Lower Lake in Lake County is now contained, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Earlier, the department responded to a fire, it stated in a tweet. The fire was in the area of Little High Valley Road and Henderson Ranch Road, the tweet stated. “If […]
mendofever.com
Santa Rosa Man Dies After Colliding With Tree Along State Route 128
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 11/05/2022, at approximately 1710 hours, the driver of a 2011 Lexus was traveling eastbound on SR-128, east of Boonville, at an unknown rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the south roadway edge and onto the dirt shoulder. The vehicle continued on the dirt shoulder for a short distance before colliding with a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Butte City Club damaged in early-morning fire
BUTTE CITY, Calif. - A building went up in flames in Glenn County early Monday morning. Corning Fire Dispatch said the fire was reported just after midnight. The fire burned the former Butte City Club on Highway 162 in Butte City. A dispatcher said the club was not in operation.
ksro.com
Woman Dies in Overturn Crash on Highway 53 in Lake County
A Kelseyville woman is dead after a crash Saturday night north of Clearlake. The 35-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Highway 53 in her SUV when she went off the right side of the road and lost control of her vehicle. She got back onto the road but crossed into the southbound lanes and then down an embankment. Her SUV overturned multiple times. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Body of Missing Humboldt Woman Identified
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office has positively identified human remains discovered in the Bridgeville area as that of local missing woman Patricia Ribeiro. On November 11, 2022, at about 1:10 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received...
Comments / 0