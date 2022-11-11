ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

totallystaugustine.com

Light-Up! Night honorees named for 29th annual Nights of Lights in St. Augustine, Florida

Educators recognized for commitment to the future generation of our community. The City of St. Augustine is proud to announce the 2022 Nights of Lights Light-Up! Night ceremony honorees. Light-Up! Night is Saturday, November 19, with the lighting ceremony scheduled to begin at 6:30pm in the Plaza de la Constitutión. The lighting tradition began in 2003 and involves two light switches: one for the holiday tree and the other for the canopy of oak trees lining the Plaza.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

St. Augustine couple's home floods for second time in six weeks, this time with fuel

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In St. Augustine, major flooding for the second time in six weeks has been a one-two punch for those whose homes were badly damaged from Ian. In Davis Shores, a couple that had nearly two feet of water in their home from Ian are dealing with even worse damage from Nicole because they're also dealing with diesel fuel that came from a lift station a few houses down the road.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL
momcollective.com

Holiday Markets in Central Florida

Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
ORLANDO, FL
TravelPulse

Become an Expert on St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra

Travel advisors who want to enhance their knowledge in Florida can become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra expert with Travel Agent Academy. The two destinations make up Florida's Historic Coast, which dates back to the earliest explorers arriving in the country in the 1500s. Visitors will enjoy the region's unique history,...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
ORLANDO, FL
First Coast News

Judge to decide if 'stand your ground' defense applies in deadly shooting outside Dos Gatos in St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing beginning Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case."
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
995qyk.com

Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator

Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations

If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
FLORIDA STATE

