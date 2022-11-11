Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
totallystaugustine.com
Light-Up! Night honorees named for 29th annual Nights of Lights in St. Augustine, Florida
Educators recognized for commitment to the future generation of our community. The City of St. Augustine is proud to announce the 2022 Nights of Lights Light-Up! Night ceremony honorees. Light-Up! Night is Saturday, November 19, with the lighting ceremony scheduled to begin at 6:30pm in the Plaza de la Constitutión. The lighting tradition began in 2003 and involves two light switches: one for the holiday tree and the other for the canopy of oak trees lining the Plaza.
Builder of Vilano Beach blue house explains how it continues to weather the storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A home along A1A is left sitting on stilts as it continues to survive storm after storm, leaving many wondering: How is this possible?. Comments about the famous so-called Blue House have been pouring in online. We’ve tracked down the builder to get some of your questions answered.
'You have to face antisemitism': Nazi's son, now living Florida, has a warning for America
Some of the men who carried out orders from Adolph Hitler found a refuge to retire in the Florida sun. From her home in St. Petersburg, 97-year-old Mary Wygodski is outspoken about the rise in neo-Nazism across Florida. “The hate is now growing all over,” Wygodski said. While her...
St. Augustine couple's home floods for second time in six weeks, this time with fuel
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In St. Augustine, major flooding for the second time in six weeks has been a one-two punch for those whose homes were badly damaged from Ian. In Davis Shores, a couple that had nearly two feet of water in their home from Ian are dealing with even worse damage from Nicole because they're also dealing with diesel fuel that came from a lift station a few houses down the road.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
Businesses learn how to bounce back in St. Augustine after Nicole floods Downtown
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It was incredible to see the downtown area of St. Augustine flooded during Nicole last week. And just as amazing is how fast the city has bounced back. Businesses are open. Customers are bustling along streets and storefronts. Reggie Maggs is a co-owner Meehan’s Irish...
News4Jax.com
LIVE: ‘Stand your ground’ hearing in deadly St. Augustine shooting begins
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The “stand your ground” hearing in the fatal shooting of Adam Amoia, who died during an altercation last year outside now-closed Dos Gatos in St. Augustine, is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. (The hearing was delayed from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
Woman has close encounter with shark while walking dog on Martha’s Vineyard
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — A woman recently had a close encounter with a shark while walking her dog along a beach on Martha’s Vineyard. Video shared by Amanda “Scotty” Borland showed the shark thrashing around in the water close to shore at Vineyard Haven Harbor. Borland’s...
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
momcollective.com
Holiday Markets in Central Florida
Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
TravelPulse
Become an Expert on St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra
Travel advisors who want to enhance their knowledge in Florida can become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra expert with Travel Agent Academy. The two destinations make up Florida's Historic Coast, which dates back to the earliest explorers arriving in the country in the 1500s. Visitors will enjoy the region's unique history,...
Experimental spacecraft causes mystery with massive booms over Florida
Floridians flooded social media early Saturday morning with reports of sonic booms of unknown origin. The sudden sound could be heard from Jacksonville to Orlando just after 5 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
Judge to decide if 'stand your ground' defense applies in deadly shooting outside Dos Gatos in St. Augustine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing beginning Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case."
995qyk.com
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
Florida man cashes out on Mega Millions winning ticket
A 51-year-old Florida man cashed out "a cool $1 million" prize playing Mega Millions, the Florida lottery announced Monday.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Thrillist
Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations
If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket
A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery.
