Chapel Hill, NC

FanSided

UNC Basketball: Leaky Black set to reach Tar Heel Milestone

On Tuesday night, UNC basketball standout Leaky Black is expected to reach a personal milestone in his collegiate career. In the current landscape of college basketball, it’s often times that players don’t tend to stay long at their respective schools. The “one-and-done” era has provided student-athletes to jump...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Complete Box Score: NC State 107, FIU 74

RALEIGH, N.C. -- After a wild start to the year for ACC teams in college basketball, it appears no wins are a given. But NC State didn't leave anything in doubt on Tuesday night with an absolute throttling of FIU by a final of 107-74 to move to 3-0 on the young season.
RALEIGH, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: The Bench Provides a Much-Needed Spark

During the 2021-2022 season, the UNC Basketball program ran with a very small and limited bench. This season should be very different. We have seen two games of the 2022-2023 version of UNC Basketball and already, the future is starting to take shape. Last season, Coach Hubert Davis had limited options to go to when the starters needed a minute or got in foul trouble. This year, Coach Davis has a number of options to go to.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

WATCH: The Postgame - UNC vs Gardner-Webb

Sherrell McMillan joins host Tommy Ashley for Inside Carolina's The Postgame podcast. McMillan and Ashley will break down North Carolina's game against Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night and discuss the Tar Heel season to date. Get the Inside Carolina Podcast: Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Spotify.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Live updates: Kansas takes on Duke in the Champions Classic

Kansas is set to face Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, which will serve as KU's first big test this season. Overall, KU is 6-5 in the Champions Classic and the Jayhawks have won five of their last six appearances in the event. Duke leads the overall series with Kansas, 8-5, but the Jayhawks have won three of the last four meetings and are 2-1 versus the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks will be without MJ Rice and Zach Clemence, who did not make the trip according to a KU spokesperson. Rice is ill and Clemence is still healing after he took a blow to the nose in KU’s most recent game last Thursday.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Preview - No. 7 Duke vs No. 6 Kansas (Champions Classic)

Just over a week in to the college basketball season, No. 7-ranked Duke will take on No. 6 Kansas in the first matchup between ranked teams in the sport. The late game of the Champions Classic features the young Blue Devils against the reigning national champions, although with different head coaches on the bench than have been seen in recent episodes of this rotating series. Gone is Mike Krzyzewski, retired as Duke head coach after last year, and absent will be Bill Self, after Kansas self-imposed penalties for recruiting violations by suspending their long-time head coach.
LAWRENCE, KS
fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

