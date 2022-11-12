Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
Related
UNC Basketball: Leaky Black set to reach Tar Heel Milestone
On Tuesday night, UNC basketball standout Leaky Black is expected to reach a personal milestone in his collegiate career. In the current landscape of college basketball, it’s often times that players don’t tend to stay long at their respective schools. The “one-and-done” era has provided student-athletes to jump...
247Sports
Pete Nance’s Big First Half Against Gardner-Webb Signals His UNC Arrival
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It was a tale of two halves for North Carolina forward Pete Nance. After two quiet games to start his stay with the Tar Heels, the 6-foot-11 graduate transfer scripted a near-perfect opening stanza in UNC's 72-66 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.
247Sports
Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
247Sports
Complete Box Score: NC State 107, FIU 74
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After a wild start to the year for ACC teams in college basketball, it appears no wins are a given. But NC State didn't leave anything in doubt on Tuesday night with an absolute throttling of FIU by a final of 107-74 to move to 3-0 on the young season.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: The Bench Provides a Much-Needed Spark
During the 2021-2022 season, the UNC Basketball program ran with a very small and limited bench. This season should be very different. We have seen two games of the 2022-2023 version of UNC Basketball and already, the future is starting to take shape. Last season, Coach Hubert Davis had limited options to go to when the starters needed a minute or got in foul trouble. This year, Coach Davis has a number of options to go to.
247Sports
WATCH: The Postgame - UNC vs Gardner-Webb
Sherrell McMillan joins host Tommy Ashley for Inside Carolina's The Postgame podcast. McMillan and Ashley will break down North Carolina's game against Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night and discuss the Tar Heel season to date. Get the Inside Carolina Podcast: Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Spotify.
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
247Sports
Live updates: Kansas takes on Duke in the Champions Classic
Kansas is set to face Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, which will serve as KU's first big test this season. Overall, KU is 6-5 in the Champions Classic and the Jayhawks have won five of their last six appearances in the event. Duke leads the overall series with Kansas, 8-5, but the Jayhawks have won three of the last four meetings and are 2-1 versus the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks will be without MJ Rice and Zach Clemence, who did not make the trip according to a KU spokesperson. Rice is ill and Clemence is still healing after he took a blow to the nose in KU’s most recent game last Thursday.
‘Hate it for these seniors’: What we learned about NC State in loss to Boston College
“I don’t know what to say,” Dave Doeren said. “I’m pretty down for these kids. Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to win and didn’t coach well enough to win, and I always put that on me.”
247Sports
Preview - No. 7 Duke vs No. 6 Kansas (Champions Classic)
Just over a week in to the college basketball season, No. 7-ranked Duke will take on No. 6 Kansas in the first matchup between ranked teams in the sport. The late game of the Champions Classic features the young Blue Devils against the reigning national champions, although with different head coaches on the bench than have been seen in recent episodes of this rotating series. Gone is Mike Krzyzewski, retired as Duke head coach after last year, and absent will be Bill Self, after Kansas self-imposed penalties for recruiting violations by suspending their long-time head coach.
247Sports
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes post-Utah Valley press conference Q&A
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes chatted with the media following a 68-65 overtime win Tuesday night over Utah Valley at Joel Coliseum. Here's some of that press conference in.
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
WCNC
Former South Carolina high school football standout killed in Virginia college shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
Denson out as Charleston Southern University’s head football coach
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Autry Denson, Jr. is out as head football coach at Charleston Southern University, the university tells News 2. CSU athletics director Jeff Barber said Monday Denson’s contract would not be renewed. “I want to thank Coach Denson for his great service and effort to both Charleston Southern University and Buccaneer […]
What Did We Learn from Miami QB Jacurri Brown’s First Start?
Evaluating the first start for Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown.
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
thesource.com
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Jessica to Open Six Krystal Restaurants in South Carolina
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica are now owners of six fast-food restaurants. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Uncle Charla revealed he received advice on owning six Krystal franchises from 2 Chainz. The new restaurants will be available in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area beginning in early 2023. One...
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Group files lawsuit against South Carolina city over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument that towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
Comments / 0